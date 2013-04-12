* Kerry says any North Korea missile launch a "huge mistake"
* U.S. top diplomat says bellicose rhetoric unacceptable
* He tells China to put "teeth" in policies to rein in North
* U.S. says Pyongyang hasn't shown nuclear missile abilities
(Adds fresh U.S. comments, paragraphs 4, 25, Russia meeting,
paragraph 28)
By Arshad Mohammed and Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry warned North Korea on Friday that it would be a "huge
mistake" to test launch a medium-range missile and said the
United States would never accept the reclusive country as a
nuclear power.
Addressing reporters after talks with South Korea's
president and leaders of the 28,000-strong U.S. military
contingent in the country, Kerry also said it was up to China,
North Korea's sole major ally, to "put some teeth" into efforts
to press Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Kerry, like other U.S. officials, played down an assessment
from the Pentagon's intelligence agency that North Korea already
had a nuclear missile capacity.
In Washington, White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters, "I want to be clear that North Korea has not
demonstrated the capability to deploy a nuclear-armed missile."
Kerry said the United States wanted to resume talks about
North Korea's earlier pledges to halt its nuclear programme.
But Kerry added that the United States would defend its
allies in the region if necessary, and pointedly said Kim
Jong-un, the North Korean leader, "needs to understand, as I
think he probably does, what the outcome of a conflict would
be."
North Korea has said it will not abandon nuclear weapons
that it called on Friday its "treasured" guarantor of security.
Kerry's visit coincided with preparations for Monday's
anniversary of North Korean state founder Kim Il-Sung's birth
date, a possible pretext for a show of strength, with
speculation focusing on a possible new missile test launch.
Kerry, due to flies to China on Saturday and to Japan on
Sunday, said if North Korea's 30-year-old leader went ahead with
the launch, "he will be choosing, wilfully, to ignore the entire
international community."
"I would say ahead of time that it is a huge mistake for him
to choose to do that because it will further isolate his country
and further isolate his people, who frankly are desperate for
food, not missile launches."
'SIMPLY UNACCEPTABLE'
North Korea has issued weeks of threats of an impending war
following the imposition of U.N. sanctions in response to its
third nuclear test in February. Kerry said the threats were
"simply unacceptable" by any standard.
"We are all united in the fact that North Korea will not be
accepted as a nuclear power," he said.
Kerry later told U.S. executives in Seoul that China, as an
advocate of denuclearisation, was in a position to press for a
change in North Korea's policy.
"The reality is that if your policy is denuclearisation and
it is theirs as it is ours, as it is everybody's except the
North at this moment ... if that's your policy, you've got to
put some teeth into it," he told the gathering.
North Korea showed little inclination for further talks.
Rodong Sinmun, the mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party,
said North Korea would never abandon its nuclear programme.
"The DPRK will hold tighter the treasured sword, nuclear
weapons," it said, referring to the country by its official
name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korean state television showed footage of newscasts
from other countries depicting the trajectory a North Korean
missile launch might take.
It also showed preparations for the Kim Il-Sung birthday
festivities, including floral tributes and a stadium of
thousands of school children of the Korean Children's Union,
each wearing a red scarf and saluting and marching in unison.
Speculation has mounted of an impending medium-range missile
test launch in North Korea after reports in South Korea and the
United States that as many as five medium-range missiles have
been moved into position on the country's east coast.
Officials in both countries believe North Korea is preparing
to test-launch a Musudan missile, whose range of 3,500 km (2,100
miles) or more would put Japan within striking distance and may
threaten the island of Guam, which houses U.S. military bases.
North Korea has been angry about annual military drills
between U.S. and South Korean forces, describing them as a
"hostile" act. The United States dispatched B52 and B2 stealth
bombers from their bases to take part.
'MODERATE CONFIDENCE'
Hours before Kerry's arrival, a U.S. lawmaker on Thursday
quoted a report by the U.S. Defence Intelligence Agency, one of
the 17 bodies that make up the U.S. intelligence community, as
saying it had "moderate confidence" North Korea had developed a
nuclear bomb that could be fitted on a ballistic missile.
Kerry poured cold water on the report and said it was
"inaccurate to suggest that the DPRK has fully tested, developed
capabilities" as set down in the document.
U.S. sources said the report was part of a very preliminary
assessment not intended to be made public and never reached the
senior levels of the American government.
In addition, South Korea's Defence Ministry said it did not
believe North Korea could mount a nuclear warhead on a missile.
A U.S. official had earlier suggested that Washington's
greatest concern was the possibility of unexpected developments
linked to Kim Jong-un's "youth and inexperience." Asked if war
seemed imminent, he replied: "Not at all."
In a meeting between a Russian official and Pyongyang's
ambassador to Moscow, Russia urged North Korea to avoid doing
anything to further increase tension on the Korean Peninsula,
the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye, meeting officials from
her ruling Saenuri Party before her talks with Kerry, struck a
conciliatory note by suggesting Seoul should at least listen to
what North Korea had to say.
"We have a lot of issues, including the Kaesong industrial
zone," local media quoted her as saying. "So should we not meet
with them and ask: 'Just what are you trying to do?'"
Park was referring to North Korea's closure this week of the
jointly run Kaesong industrial park, with the loss of 53,000
jobs.
Kerry said the United States would not object to the South
talking to the North. He also did not rule out the possibility
of U.S. aid some day flowing to North Korea, but suggested this
could only happen if Pyongyang undertakes real denuclearisation.
Kerry sounded upbeat about resolving a dispute between the
United States and South Korea over a civil nuclear cooperation
agreement that expires next year, saying he thinks a compromise
could be found by the time of Park's visit to Washington next
month.
South Korea is believed to want the right to reprocess its
spent nuclear fuel, which would allow it to deal with a mounting
stockpile of nuclear waste. This could also allow it to produce
bomb-grade fissile material, a step Washington is loathe to see
in part because of its nuclear standoffs with Iran and North
Korea.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in SEOUL, Sui-Lee Wee in
BEIJING, John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI, and Patricia Zengerle, Mark
Hosenball and Jeff Mason in WASHINGTON; Writing by Ronald
Popeski and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Will Dunham)