* North threatens retaliation against "all hostile forces"
* Small protests in South Korea - media
* U.S. helicopter crashes while landing near North Korea
border
(Updates with comment from U.S. official, detail on helicopter
crash)
By Robert Birsel
SEOUL, April 16 North Korea issued new threats
against South Korea on Tuesday, vowing "sledge-hammer blows" of
retaliation if South Korea did not apologise for anti-North
Korean protests the previous day when the North was celebrating
the birth of its founding leader.
But despite the new ultimatum, the North Korean leadership
was looking for a way to cool down its rhetoric after weeks of
warnings of war, a senior U.S. military official in South Korea
said.
On Monday, the North dropped its shrill threats against the
United States and South Korea as it celebrated the 101st
anniversary of the birth of its first leader, Kim Il-Sung,
raising hopes for an easing of tension in a region that has for
weeks seemed on the verge of conflict.
The hint of a scaling back of the confrontation followed
offers of talks with the isolated North from both the United
States and the South.
But the North's KCNA news agency said on Tuesday the North
Korean army had issued an ultimatum to the South after rallies
in the South on Monday at which portraits of North Korea's
leaders were burned.
"Our retaliatory action will start without any notice from
now," KCNA reported, citing military leaders of the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), as North Korea is officially
known.
South Korean media reported several small demonstrations in
the capital, Seoul, on Monday. One television station showed
pictures of a handful of protesters burning a portrait of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Small counter-protests, by South Koreans calling for
dialogue with the North, were also held, media reported.
The North has threatened nuclear attacks on the United
States, South Korea and Japan after new U.N. sanctions were
imposed in response to its latest nuclear arms test in February.
The North has also been angry about annual military
exercises between U.S. and South Korean forces, describing them
as a "hostile" act. The United States dispatched B52 and B2
stealth bombers from their bases to take part.
OFFER OF TALKS
But along with the new threat on Tuesday, the North's KCNA
raised the possibility of dialogue.
"If the puppet authorities truly want dialogue and
negotiations, they should apologise for all anti-DPRK hostile
acts, big and small, and show the compatriots their will to stop
all these acts," KCNA cited the North's military as saying.
A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman later told a
briefing the North Korean ultimatum was not worth a response and
South Korea was waiting for the North to make a "wise decision".
Last week, the South's President Park Geun-hye offered talks
but the North rejected the overture as a "cunning" ploy.
Park will meet U.S. President Barack Obama at the White
House on May 7 to discuss economic and security issues,
including "countering the North Korean threat", the White House
said on Monday.
The U.S. military official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said a North Korean missile test or nuclear test were
possible but he believed it was trying to tone down its the war
of words.
"The DPRK leadership is trying to figure out a way to
off-ramp from the heightened state of rhetoric that we've been
seeing for the past several weeks," the official told reporters.
North Korea faced difficulties trying to "fix and tune up"
its Soviet-era conventional weapons, and that was why it wanted
nuclear weapons, and the missiles to deliver them.
"They are replacing that decreasing conventional capability
with increasing asymmetric capability of weapons of mass
destruction, intercontinental ballistic missiles and special
operations forces," the official said.
The United States has offered talks with the North, but on
the pre-condition that it abandons its nuclear weapons
ambitions. North Korea deems its nuclear arms a "treasured
sword" and has vowed never to give them up.
Nevertheless, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, ending a
trip to the region dominated by concern about North Korea, on
Monday stressed his interest in a diplomatic solution.
A day earlier Kerry had appeared to open the door to talking
without requiring the North to take denuclearisation steps in
advance. Beijing, he said, could be an intermediary.
North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests but it was not
believed to be near weapons capability.
Missile launches and nuclear tests by North Korea are both
banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions that were
expanded after the North's February test.
The aim of the North's aggression, analysts say, is to
bolster the leadership of Kim Jong-un, the 30-year-old grandson
Kim Il-Sung, or to force the United States, which has 28,000
troops in South Korea, to open talks.
A U.S. Marine transport helicopter crashed in South Korea on
Tuesday, near the border with North Korea, with 21 people on
board during exercises with South Korean forces.
The U.S. military described the accident as a "hard landing"
and said six people were in stable condition in hospital. South
Korean media said the helicopter caught fire after all on board
got out. The cause of the accident would be investigated, the
U.S. military said.
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee and Christine Kim;
Editing by Paul Tait and Michael Perry)