* North Korea calls for U.S. talks, any time, any place
* Pyongyang demands no preconditions
* U.S. to discuss offer with Japan, S.Korea this week
(Adds White House chief of staff McDonough, paragraphs 11)
By Jane Chung and Roberta Rampton
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, June 16 North Korea on Sunday
offered high-level talks with the United States to ease tensions
on the Korean peninsula, but the White House said that any talks
must involve Pyongyang taking action to show it is moving toward
scrapping its nuclear weapons.
The offer came only days after North Korea abruptly canceled
planned official talks with South Korea, the first planned talks
in more two years. The North blamed the South for scuttling
discussions that sought to mend estranged ties between the rival
Koreas.
The North Korea National Defence Commission in a statement
carried by KCNA news agency on Sunday said Washington can pick a
date and place for talks and the two sides can discuss a range
of issues, but no preconditions should be attached.
"In order to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and to
achieve regional peace and safety, we propose to hold high-level
talks between the DPRK and the United States," said the
spokesman for the North's National Defence Commission in the
statement. North Korea's official name is the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
"If the U.S. is truly interested in securing regional peace
and safety and easing tensions, it should not mention of
preconditions for the talks," the statement said.
The United States will discuss the new offer in meetings
with Japan and South Korea in Washington on Tuesday and
Wednesday, a senior administration official said.
Washington has been skeptical of any move by Pyongyang for
dialogue as it has repeatedly backtracked on deals, the latest
in 2012 when it agreed to a missile and nuclear test moratorium,
only to fire a rocket weeks later.
"We have always favored dialogue and, in fact, have open
lines of communication with the DPRK," said Caitlin Hayden,
spokeswoman for the National Security Council.
"Our desire is to have credible negotiations with the North
Koreans, but those talks must involve North Korea living up to
its obligations to the world, including compliance with U.N.
Security Council Resolutions, and ultimately result in
denuclearization," Hayden said in statement.
"We will judge North Korea by its actions, and not its words
and look forward to seeing steps that show North Korea is ready
to abide by its commitments and obligations," she said.
White House chief of staff Denis McDonough, interviewed on
the CBS "Face the Nation" program, said, "The bottom line is
they're not going to be able to talk their way out of the very
significant sanctions they're under now, sanctions that Russia
supported and, very importantly, that China supported."
ECONOMIC AID AT STAKE
Earlier this year, North Korea threatened nuclear and
missile strikes against South Korea and the United States after
it was hit with U.N. sanctions for its February nuclear weapons
test.
"North Korea's proposal for dialogue to the U.S. is all part
of the game to get economic aid as U.N. sanctions were tougher
than before," said Kim Seung-hwan, senior associate at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The recent summit between U.S. President Barack Obama and
Chinese President Xi Jinping might have played a role in the
North's changed attitude, in which the two leaders were on the
same page regarding the North's nuclear development, Kim said.
North Korea's one major ally, China, has urged Pyongyang to
abandon its nuclear weapons program and return to talks.
In the statement, Pyongyang reiterated it was willing to
discuss disarmament but the world should also be denuclearized,
including its southern neighbor.
North Korea agreed to a denuclearization-for-aid deal in
2005 but later backed out of that accord. It has said its
nuclear arms are a "treasured sword" that it will not abandon.
Pyongyang also said it wants the United States to sign a
peace treaty formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War that divided
the two Koreas.
Korea was divided after World War Two and when the Korean
War ended in an armistice rather than a permanent peace treaty,
it left the two countries technically at war.
The North has a long record of making threats to secure
concessions from the United States and South Korea.
North Korea's 30-year-old leader, Kim Jong-un, took power in
December 2011 and has since carried out two long-range rocket
launches and a nuclear weapons test, as well as a campaign of
threats against South Korea and the United States.
Threats have waned in the past month, showing signs of
easing tensions such as proposing talks with South Korea in
early June. The talks had been intended to discuss issues
resuming operations of joint commercial projects and families
split during the 1950-53 Korean War.
In the coming days, North and South Korea will mark the 60th
anniversary of the Korean War and the armistice.
(Reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul and Roberta Rampton in
Washington; Editing by Michael Perry and Vicki Allen)