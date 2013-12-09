(Adds TV footage)
By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
SEOUL Dec 9 North Korea on Monday excoriated
Jang Song Thaek, the uncle of leader Kim Jong Un, for what it
described as a slew of criminal acts, confirming the spectacular
downfall of the once second most powerful man in the reclusive
state.
The sacking of Jang for mismanaging the economy, corruption,
womanising and drug-taking comes after South Korean media
reports that one of his aides has sought asylum in South Korea.
The unidentified aide, who managed funds for Jang, was being
protected by South Korean officials in a secret location in
China, cable news network YTN and the Kyunghyang Shinmun
newspaper said on Friday, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
Jang was removed from all his posts and expelled from the
ruling Workers' Party during a meeting of its politburo on
Sunday, the North's official KCNA news agency said. Kim Jong Un
attended and "guided" the meeting, it said.
North Korean state television showed a still photograph of
Jang being hauled away by uniformed guards from a large
conference hall as it reported on the politburo meeting.
Kim's uncle has also been airbrushed out of pictures and
video footage and experts said his name was no longer searchable
on the KCNA database.
"Jang and his followers committed criminal acts baffling
imagination and they did tremendous harm to our party and
revolution," KCNA said, without saying if Jang had been detained
or charged with any crime.
The report also did not refer to Jang's aide, whose
defection, if confirmed, would be the most serious for North
Korea in 15 years.
The decision to remove Jang was widely reported in North
Korea's media including on the front page of the official Rodong
Sinmun newspaper on Monday, in contrast to the dismissal of
officials in the past which were almost never reported.
The Rodong Sinmun carried a picture of what it said was the
politburo meeting. Jang and Kim Kyong Hui, Jang's wife and aunt
to the young leader, were among 17 politburo members. Neither
could be seen in the photo.
JANG'S WIFE NOT IN TROUBLE
But Kim's aunt, the daughter of the North's founding leader
Kim Il Sung, was not in trouble, a source with close ties to
Pyongyang told Reuters.
Last week a South Korean official said Jang was likely alive
and in no immediate physical danger, as was his wife.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service last week said
it believed Jang had been relieved of his posts in November. It
also said two of Jang's close associates were executed recently
for corruption.
The sacking means Pyongyang is undergoing its biggest
leadership upheaval since the death in 2011 of former leader Kim
Jong Il, the younger Kim's father.
Among Jang's senior party and military posts, he was vice
chairman of the country's top military body, the National
Defence Commission.
Jang had close ties to China and visited Beijing in 2012 on
behalf of Kim. He was also head of the North Korean side of a
joint project managing a special economic zone with Beijing.
KCNA listed a series of reasons why Jang was dismissed,
including mismanagement of the country's financial system,
corruption, womanising and abusing alcohol and drugs.
"Jang pretended to uphold the party and leader but was
engrossed in such factional acts (such) as dreaming different
dreams and involving himself in double-dealing behind the
scene," KCNA said.
"Affected by the capitalist way of living, Jang committed
irregularities and corruption and led a dissolute and depraved
life."
Experts say Jang's removal will help the younger Kim
consolidate his power base with a group of younger aides. Until
he was fired, Jang was widely considered to be working to ensure
his nephew firmly established his grip on power in the past two
years.
NOT SO LUCKY THIS TIME?
Jang had been a prominent fixture in many of the reports and
photographs of Kim Jong Un's public activities, but his
appearances have tapered off sharply this year and he has not
been since in official media since early November.
He has survived previous purges and official displeasure,
thanks largely to his sometimes tempestuous marriage to Kim
Kyong Hui, but this time was different, said Jeung Young-tae, an
expert at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.
"Jang is gone and purged. In North Korea, there can be no
two suns," Jeung said.
YTN said Jang's aide fled to China in late September or
early October and that Jang could have been sacked because of
this. It said the aide had knowledge of funds belonging to the
younger Kim and Kim Jong Il.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service had no knowledge
of the defection, lawmakers said on Friday after they were
briefed by the head of the spy agency.
China's Foreign Ministry said it had noted the reports, but
did "not understand the situation". U.S. national security
officials said the United States was aware of the reports but
could not substantiate them.
About 25,000 North Koreans have defected to the South but
few of them were highly placed in Pyongyang.
The highest-profile defection was Hwang Jang Yop, a Worker's
Party ideologue who was the architect of the Juche
(self-reliance) ideology of North Korea. He sought asylum in the
South in 1997.
