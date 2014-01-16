(Recasts with new North Korea statement)
By Jack Kim and David Chance
SEOUL Jan 16 North Korea demanded that South
Korea and the United States halt annual military drills due in
February and March, saying they were a direct provocation, a
statement that suggested a re-run of a sharp escalation in
tension last year.
But in a bizarre twist, it also offered a Lunar New Year
truce in hostilities, provocations and mutual criticism.
In 2013, North Korea said it would retaliate against any
hostile moves by striking at the United States, Japan and South
Korea, triggering a military buildup on the Korean peninsula and
months of fiery rhetoric.
The reclusive North has regularly denounced annual drills
such as "Key Resolve" and "Ulchi-Freedom-Guardian" staged by
South Korea and United States as a prelude to invasion.
"We sternly warn the U.S. and the South Korean authorities
to stop the dangerous military exercises which may push the
situation on the peninsula and the north-south ties to a
catastrophe," the North's KCNA state news quoted a body in
charge of efforts to promote Korean unification as saying.
Similar bellicose rhetoric from the North set South Korea,
the United States and Japan on edge a year ago. As a result,
Washington flew Stealth bomber missions over South Korea and
strengthened its military presence in the South, where nearly
30,000 U.S. troops are based.
South Korea said the drills were going ahead as planned and
despite the threat, North Korea's military has showed no sign of
unusual activities.
"If North Korea actually commits military aggression at the
excuse of what is a normal exercise we conduct as preparation
for emergency, our military will mercilessly and decisively
punish them," Defence Ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said.
Later, North Korea appeared more conciliatory.
"We propose formally to the authorities of the South that on
the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Jan. 30,
both sides take substantive steps of halting actions that
provoke and criticise the other," the National Defence
Commission, headed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said,
according to the KCNA news agency.
"We propose substantive steps that halt all military hostile
actions against the other," the commission said, adding they
should include the halt of the annual military drills.
North and South Korea remain technically at war after their
1950-53 civil conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.
China, North Korea's only remaining real ally and which has
been alarmed by what it sees as provocations by both sides,
called for restraint.
Analysts say the North cannot risk igniting a conventional
military conflict it would almost certainly lose.
Many North Korea watchers believe the isolated country could
instead launch another long-range rocket or push ahead with a
nuclear test. It has conducted three nuclear tests, the last one
in February last year.
The North could also stage another artillery attack on South
Korean territory as it did in 2010, and risk provoking a
military response from Seoul that could trigger a wider
conflict.
The North's rocket launches are banned under United Nations
resolutions because they are viewed as part of a process of
proving the technology for an intercontinental nuclear weapon.
Its nuclear programme has also been sanctioned.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who took power two years
ago, has pursued his father's military policies, including those
aimed at obtaining nuclear strike capacity.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by
Nick Macfie)