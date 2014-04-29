(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment)
SEOUL, April 29 North Korea conducted live fire
drills on Tuesday in two areas near a disputed sea border with
South Korea that have been the scene of deadly clashes and where
they fired hundreds of artillery rounds only weeks ago.
North Korea conducted similar drills in late March, firing
more than 500 artillery rounds near the Northern Limit Line
(NLL), a disputed maritime border that has been the de facto sea
border since the 1950-53 Korean war.
More than 100 rounds landed south of the border during that
drill, prompting South Korea to fire hundreds of rounds back
into the North's waters.
The latest round of firing began in mid-afternoon. No rounds
appeared to have landed south of the NLL border, a military
official from the South said.
It came hours after the North notified South Korea of the
areas near populated South Korean islands where it would conduct
the exercise.
The Northern Limit Line is an extension of the land border
between the two Koreas, stretching into the sea west of the
Korean peninsula.
North Korea has refused to recognise the line as the sea
border and has periodically challenged the South by violating it
and demanding a new border be set further to the south.
The existing line curves northwards, effectively isolating
five remote, South Korean-controlled islands from the mainland.
The furthest of those islands is closer to Pyongyang than Seoul.
South Korean military officials told residents to seek cover
in shelters dotted around the small fishing villages and farming
hamlets on the islands, another official from the South said.
South Korea increased its military presence on the islands
after the 2010 bombardment of Yeonpyeong island by the North,
which it said was in response to South Korean artillery drills.
China, North Korea's most important diplomatic and economic
supporter, said both sides should try to reduce tensions.
"We hope the relevant parties can take actions that help
ease the situation and are beneficial to peace and stability on
the peninsula," Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang told a
regular press briefing.
Naval clashes, most notably in 1999 and 2002, killed an
unconfirmed number of sailors on both sides.
In March 2010, a South Korean navy ship was hit by a torpedo
and sunk, killing 46 on board. North Korea has denied blame.
