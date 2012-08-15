SEOUL Aug 15 South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak on Wednesday said North Korea should face reality and
consider bringing about a "transformation", adding that Seoul
will monitor changes in the secretive North.
Lee's comments were included in a televised speech to mark
Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule from 1910-1945,
and follow signs that North Korea's new young leader, Kim
Jong-un, may be planning to carry out reforms.
Lee also urged North Korea to adhere to UN resolutions aimed
at deterring Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.
"Pyongyang has also come to a situation where it has to look
straight at reality and consider a transformation," Lee said,
apparently referring to the reclusive North's struggling
economy, which has been in decline for years and is unable even
in years of good harvests to feed its 24 million people.
"We will carefully watch for the possible changes," Lee
added.
The North's untried new leader, who inherited the dynastic
power after his father's sudden death in December, has presented
an image that contrasts sharply with his father's. He is
believed to be preparing economic and agricultural reforms after
he and his powerful uncle purged the country's top general for
opposing change.
Earlier this month, Kim told China's chief interlocutor with
the North that his priority was to develop the economy,
according to reports by China's state media.
China, North Korea's strong ally, said on Tuesday it had
signed an agreement with North Korea to push forward joint
development of two economic zones -- Rason and Hwanggumpyong --
in the North.
The North's state news agency KCNA, confirming the
agreement, said on Wednesday the countries also agreed to
"positively promote" the development of the Wihwado zone and to
hold the next round of talks in Pyongyang in the first half of
next year.
Kim's uncle Jang Song-thaek is now visiting China,
reportedly to discuss those plans and other ways the two
neighbours can cooperate.
In his speech, Lee also called for the North to comply with
U.N. resolutions to dissuade it from further developing nuclear
weapons.
"Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was agreed on
between the South and North... It has to be strictly complied
with as it also constitutes an international obligation under UN
Security Council resolutions," Lee said. "On the basis of it,
the South, along with the international community, is ready and
willing to help the North."
The North's economic hardships have been compounded by a
series of United Nations sanctions imposed after Pyongyang's
ballistic missile and nuclear tests in defiance of international
warnings, even by its ally China.