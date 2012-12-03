* Rocket launch set for between Dec. 10 and Dec. 22
* U.S. condemns "highly provocative action"
MOSCOW/BEIJING Dec 3 Russia and China urged
North Korea on Monday not to go ahead with a plan for its second
rocket launch of 2012, with Moscow saying any such move would
violate restrictions imposed by the U.N. Security Council.
North Korea's state news agency on Saturday announced the
decision to launch another space satellite and reportedly told
neighbours it would take a path similar to that planned for a
failed rocket launch in April.
"We urgently appeal to the government (of North Korea) to
reconsider the decision to launch a rocket," the Russian Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
North Korea on Monday notified the U.N. shipping agency, the
International Maritime Organization, about the launch, which was
scheduled to take place between Dec. 10 and Dec. 22 at between
1600 and 2100 GMT.
Coordinates provided by Pyongyang showed the rocket's first
stage drop-off would take place off the west coast of the Korean
Peninsula and the second stage would occur off the Philippines -
both stages nowhere near Japan.
Echoing its criticism of the April launch, Russia said North
Korea had been warned not to ignore a U.N. Security Council
resolution which "unambiguously prohibits (it) from launching
rockets using ballistic technology".
China was not so direct in its criticism of North Korea, but
urged "all sides" not to take any action that "worsens the
problem".
"China believes that maintaining peace and stability on the
Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia accords with the
interests of all sides and is the joint responsibility of all
sides," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters.
"In the present circumstances, we hope all sides can be calm
and restrained and not take any moves to worsen the problem.
China will remain in touch and coordinate with all sides."
In Washington, the U.S. State Department repeated its
opposition to any launch.
"We condemn what we consider to be a highly provocative
action that would threaten peace and stability in the region,"
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.
ELECTION IN SOUTH
North Korea says its rockets are used to put satellites into
orbit for peaceful purposes. Russia said in its statement North
Korea would be allowed to exercise its right to peaceful
activity in space only if the U.N.-imposed restrictions were
lifted.
The State Department's Toner scoffed at suggestions that
Pyongyang was genuinely interested in space exploration.
"We are under no illusions that they're somehow pursuing a
space program; it's pretty clear what they're trying to do
here," he told a news briefing.
The warnings come just weeks before South Korea's Dec. 19
presidential election in which how to handle North Korea is a
major campaign issue. The isolated North has for years tried to
influence major events in the South by issuing propaganda or
launching armed attacks.
North and South Korea have been technically at war since
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, and
regional powers have for years been trying to rein in the
North's nuclear programme. North Korea carried out nuclear tests
in 2006 and 2009.
Countries trying to stop North Korea's arms programme
believe it is using rocket launches to perfect technology to
build a missile arsenal capable of delivering a nuclear warhead
to the United States.
North Korea is under U.N. sanctions that ban trading in
missile or nuclear technology that have driven its already dire
economy deeper in trouble by cutting off what was once a
lucrative source of hard cash.
Russia has often balanced criticism of the nuclear
activities and missile launches of North Korea, a Soviet-era
client state, with calls on other powers to refrain from
belligerent actions against it, which Moscow says can be
counterproductive.
Russia is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council
and is upset by any defiance of council resolutions. Past
launches by Pyongyang have caused concern among Russians living
near the country's border with North Korea.