SEOUL Dec 9 North Korea will likely postpone
the launch of a long-range rocket, state news agency KCNA said
on Saturday, but gave no reasons for delaying the plan which has
been widely condemned by countries including Russia and the
United States.
KCNA quoted a spokesman for the country's space agency,
which plans to send a satellite into space on the rocket, as
saying it was "seriously examining the issue of readjusting the
launching time of the satellite".
North Korea, which planned to launch the rocket between Dec.
10 and Dec. 22, is banned from carrying out any missile or
nuclear related tests by United Nations resolutions imposed in
2006 and 2009 after it conducted nuclear tests.
The latest launch had been scheduled to take place around
the first anniversary of the death of North Korea's former
leader Kim Jong-il but would also have coincided with December
elections in Japan and South Korea.
The planned launch has been condemned by Japan and South
Korea, as well as the United States and Russia. China, the
North's only major diplomatic ally, has expressed "deep concern"
it could raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
The rocket was scheduled to pass between the Korean
Peninsula and China, with a second stage splashing down off the
Philippines before launching the satellite into orbit.
An earlier launch attempt ended in failure in April when the
mission was aborted just a few minutes into its flight.
Critics say North Korea's rocket programme is aimed at
developing an ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear
warhead.