By David Chance
SEOUL, Feb 5 North Korea stepped up its
bellicose rhetoric on Tuesday, threatening to go beyond carrying
out a promised third nuclear test in response to what it
believes are "hostile" sanctions imposed after a December rocket
launch.
Pyongyang frequently employs fiery rhetoric aimed at South
Korea and the United States and in 2010 was blamed for sinking a
South Korean naval vessel. It also shelled a South Korean island
in the same year, killing civilians.
It did not spell out the actions it would take. North Korea
is not capable of staging a military strike on the United
States, although South Korea is in range of its artillery and
missiles and Japan of its missiles.
"The DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, or North
Korea) has drawn a final conclusion that it will have to take a
measure stronger than a nuclear test to cope with the hostile
forces' nuclear-war moves that have become ever more
undisguised," the North's KCNA state news agency said.
The United States and South Korea are staging military
drills that North Korea says are a rehearsal for an invasion,
something both Washington and Seoul deny.
New U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed North Korea
in "remarkably similar" telephone conversations with his
counterparts from Japan, South Korea and China, State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
"We are all concerned that, despite the strong measures
taken in (UN Security Council Resolution) 2087, the provocative
rhetoric continues, which means we've all got to stay unified in
watching this and making absolutely clear to Pyongyang that if
it takes further actions, so will we," she told reporters.
North Korea successfully launched a long-range rocket in
December in violation of U.N. resolutions that banned it from
developing missile or nuclear technology after nuclear tests in
2006 and 2009. UNSC 2087 was adopted in late January in response
to the December launch.
North Korea says that it has the sovereign right to launch
rockets for peaceful purposes, even though the multiple U.N.
resolutions make this illegal under international law.
It announced plans for a third nuclear test in response to
the sanctions agreed in January, although satellite imagery
indicates that the isolated and impoverished state has been
readying its test site for more than a year.
While most experts believe North Korea will stage a test,
the timing is not known. It could come around Feb. 16, the
anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il's birth.
LIMITATIONS
Another unknown is what North Korea will use as fissile
material. In the past it has used its diminishing supply of
plutonium stocks, but is believed to have enriched weapons-grade
uranium that would give it a second path to a nuclear bomb.
U.S. nuclear expert Siegfried Hecker, who visited a North
Korean nuclear facility in 2010 believes North Korea could stage
two explosions, one using plutonium so as to perfect its
capacity to design a warhead small enough to be mounted on a
missile, and a second using highly enriched uranium.
"Such (dual) tests have some technical limitations and are
more challenging to conduct, but they have the huge advantage of
not incurring additional political cost - in other words, they
can get two for the price of one," Hecker wrote in the Feb. 4
issue of Foreign Policy magazine.
Pyongyang's two tests so far have been puny. The yield of
the 2006 test is estimated at somewhat less than 1 kiloton
(1,000 tons of TNT equivalent) and the second some 2-7 kilotons,
compared with say 20 kilotons for a Nagasaki-type bomb, Hecker
wrote.
North Korea has in the past used the leverage gained from
its nuclear and rocket tests to try to restart six-party talks
aimed at securing international recognition and aid for the
country whose only major diplomatic backer is China.
There are few signs that the United States is willing to
talk after North Korea rebuffed a food aid deal in March 2012 by
launching a long-range rocket having promised not to.
The planned third nuclear test and "stronger" measures come
as South Korea prepares to swear in new President Park Geun-hye
on Feb. 25. Park has pledged talks and aid if the North gives up
its nuclear ambitions.
(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert in WASHINGTON; Editing by
Robert Birsel and David Brunnstrom)