By Jack Kim
| SEOUL, March 9
SEOUL, March 9 North Korea formally rejected a
U.N. Security Council resolution on Saturday that demands an end
to its nuclear arms programme, signalling it would defy
international sanctions and pursue its goal of becoming a
full-fledged nuclear weapons state.
The Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on
North Korea on Friday, tightening financial restrictions and
cracking down on its attempts to transport banned cargo.
The North's sole major ally China wants the sanctions fully
implemented. The sanctions are designed to make punitive
measures more like those used against Iran, which Western
officials say have been surprisingly successful.
The resolution, the fifth since 2006 aimed at stopping the
North's nuclear and ballistic missile programme, coincides with
a sharp escalation of security tensions on the Korean peninsula
after Pyongyang's third nuclear test on Feb. 12.
"The DPRK, as it did in the past, vehemently denounces and
totally rejects the 'resolution on sanctions' against the DPRK,
a product of the U.S. hostile policy toward it," the North's
foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
"The world will clearly see what permanent position the DPRK
will reinforce as a nuclear weapons state and satellite launcher
as a result of the U.S. attitude of prodding the UNSC into
cooking up the 'resolution.'"
The United States warned North Korea it will achieve nothing
by repeating threats of provocative actions and will only drive
itself deeper into international isolation.
"The United States of America and our allies are prepared to
deal with any threat and any reality that occurs in the world,"
U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said ahead of his visit to
Afghanistan on Friday. "We are aware of what's going on. We have
partnerships in that part of the world that are important."
North Korea defied international warningsand conducted a
third nuclear test in February, setting off a device that
yielded a stronger blast than its previous test in 2009. It
claimed it had made progress in miniaturizing an atomic weapon.
Experts are sceptical of such a claim, and the threat this
week to attack the United States, seeing them more as an attempt
to boost its security leverage in the face of deepening
diplomatic isolation and growing military pressure from the
United States and South Korea, which are conducting joint
military drills to deter any armed aggression from Pyongyang.
Experts believe the North is still years away from
developing the capability to deliver a nuclear weapon to the
United States but say it can strike South Korea or Japan using
its short and medium-range missiles.
North Korea has accused the United States of using military
drills in South Korea as a launch pad for a nuclear war and
declared on Tuesday it would scrap the armistice with Washington
that ended hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The two Koreas are technically at war because the armistice
and not a formal peace treaty ended their 1950-53 conflict.
South Korea and U.S. forces are conducting large-scale
military drills until the end of April. The North is also
gearing up for a massive state-wide military exercise.
Pyongyang's soaring anti-American rhetoric is seen by
experts as a ploy to be taken as a serious threat and to force
Washington back to the negotiating table.
A more likely option for Pyongyang than a full-scale
conflict is to stage a series of clashes along a disputed
frontier with the South, a sea border known as the Northern
Limit Line, which has been the scene of previous clashes.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have growing since the
sinking of a South Korean navy ship in March 2010 widely blamed
on North Korea, although Pyongyang denies responsibility. The
North in November that year bombed a South Korean island killing
two civilians.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Kabul; Editing by
Michael Perry)