(Recasts, adds Chinese Foreign Minister comments)
By Jack Kim and Terril Yue Jones
SEOUL/BEIJING, March 9 North Korea formally
rejected a U.N. Security Council resolution on Saturday that
demands an end to its nuclear arms programme, as China called
for calm, saying sanctions were not the "fundamental" way to
resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Pyongyang said it would pursue its goal of becoming a
full-fledged nuclear weapons state, despite the sanctions which
were unanimously imposed on Friday by the Security Council.
The sanctions aim to tighten financial restrictions and
crack down on North Korea's attempts to transport banned cargo.
The resolution, the fifth since 2006 aimed at stopping the
North's nuclear and ballistic missile programme, coincides with
a sharp escalation of security tensions on the Korean peninsula
after Pyongyang's third nuclear test on Feb. 12.
"The DPRK, as it did in the past, vehemently denounces and
totally rejects the 'resolution on sanctions' against the DPRK,
a product of the U.S. hostile policy toward it," the North's
foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
"The world will clearly see what permanent position the DPRK
will reinforce as a nuclear weapons state and satellite launcher
as a result of the U.S. attitude of prodding the UNSC into
cooking up the 'resolution.'"
The North's sole major ally China has said it wants
sanctions fully implemented, but Chinese Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi told a news conference on Saturday the best way to
resolve the problem was still through dialogue.
"We always believe that sanctions are not the end of
Security Council actions, nor are sanctions the fundamental way
to resolve the relevant issues," Yang said, urging all sides to
exercise calm and restraint.
"The only right way to resolve the issue is to take a
holistic approach and resolve the concerns of all parties
involved in a comprehensive and balanced manner through dialogue
and consultations."
AVOIDING INSTABILITY
The sanctions are designed to make punitive measures more
like those used against Iran, which Western officials say have
been surprisingly successful.
Analysts say China's leaders have become increasingly
irritated with North Korea and its recent actions have sparked
policy debate within China, but caution that Beijing is not
likely to give up on its old friend any time soon.
"The calculus in China is changing to the point where it is
starting to ask the question: Is North Korea more of a liability
than a benefit?" said Paul Haenle, former China Director on the
U.S. National Security Council and White House representative to
the Six Party Talks.
"What Yang Jiechi said today is a reflection that it will
not be taking actions with respect to North Korea that will
cause more instability. It will not change its policy overnight
and abandon North Korea."
The United States warned North Korea it will achieve nothing
by repeating threats of provocative actions and will only drive
itself deeper into international isolation.
"The United States of America and our allies are prepared to
deal with any threat and any reality that occurs in the world,"
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said ahead of his visit to
Afghanistan on Friday. "We are aware of what's going on. We have
partnerships in that part of the world that are important."
North Korea defied international warnings and conducted a
third nuclear test in February, setting off a device that
yielded a stronger blast than its previous test in 2009. It
claimed it had made progress in miniaturizing an atomic weapon.
Experts are sceptical of such a claim, and the threat this
week to attack the United States, seeing them more as an attempt
to boost its security leverage in the face of deepening
diplomatic isolation and growing military pressure from the
United States and South Korea, which are conducting joint
military drills to deter any armed aggression from Pyongyang.
North Korea has accused the United States of using military
drills in South Korea as a launch pad for a nuclear war and
declared on Tuesday it would scrap the armistice with Washington
that ended hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The two Koreas are technically at war because the armistice
and not a formal peace treaty ended their 1950-53 conflict.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in KABUL and Ben
Blanchard and John Ruwitch in BEIJING; Editing by Michael Perry)