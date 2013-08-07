(Adds South Korea comment, paragraphs 8-9)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL Aug 7 Impoverished North Korea said on
Wednesday it was reopening the troubled Kaesong industrial zone
jointly run with the wealthy South just minutes after Seoul
signalled its willingness to let it close for good.
The North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of
Korea, which handles Pyongyang's ties with Seoul, proposed talks
aimed at normalising the project and said the safety of South
Koreans visiting the factory park would be guaranteed.
The committee was "prompted by its desire to bring about a
new phase of reconciliation, cooperation, peace, reunification
and prosperity by normalizing operation in the Kaesong zone", it
said in unusually conciliatory remarks.
The comments were carried by the North's official KCNA news
agency about 90 minutes after South Korea announced steps to
compensate its firms that operate factories in Kaesong for
losses - a step widely seen as a move towards shutting down the
rivals' last symbol of cooperation.
Reclusive North Korea, for which Kaesong has been a rare
source of hard currency, and the South, one of the richest
countries in the world, are technically still at war as their
1950-53 civil conflict ended not in a treaty but in a mere
truce.
The decision to pay 109 South Korean small and medium-sized
manufacturers from a government insurance fund came after the
North went for 10 days without responding to what Seoul said was
its "final offer" for talks aimed at reopening the project.
South Korea had said it would not wait forever.
The South welcomed the North's change of heart and accepted
the proposal for talks to be held on Aug. 14 in Kaesong.
"We hope that a rational solution can be found ... for the
normalisation of the Kaesong industrial zone," South Korean
Unification Ministry spokesman Kim Hyung-suk said.
It was not immediately clear if the South really wanted to
end the project, which would have dealt a huge blow to relations
between the two foes, but this was the toughest it had talked
since the Kaesong crisis began.
North Korea shut down the factories, a few miles from the
two Koreas' heavily armed border, in April, pulling out all
53,000 of its workers and banning South Korean firms from
crossing the border with supplies at the height of nuclear
tensions between the two sides.
The Kaesong project generated roughly $90 million annually
in wages paid directly to the North's state agency that manages
the zone. The companies had no oversight on how much was paid to
the workers, most of whom are women who work on assembly lines.
Earlier this year, North Korea threatened nuclear strikes
against the South and the United States after the United Nations
tightened sanctions against it for conducting its third nuclear
test in February.
The North suddenly agreed to dialogue in June that would
have led to the resumption of high-level talks for the first
time in six years. However, plans for that meeting collapsed
over seemingly minor protocol issues.
The reopening of Kaesong is seen as addressing the political
interests of the democratic South and the economic interests of
the North that is so poor it can't feed its people.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye has pledged to engage
the North in dialogue and take steps to build confidence for
better ties, but has also vowed not to give in to unreasonable
demands or make concessions to achieve superficial progress.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)