By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL Dec 3 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is
believed to have dismissed a powerful uncle, a man key to his
rise to power, from his posts, South Korean lawmakers said on
Tuesday, a move that could help consolidate his power base with
a younger guard of aides.
Jang Song Thaek was likely sacked as vice chairman of the
powerful National Defence Commission and as a department head of
the ruling Workers' Party, lawmaker Jung Cheong-rae said, citing
a senior South Korean official with the National Intelligence
Service (NIS).
Analysts who watch the North's power structure say Jang's
removal would not have been possible without the approval of the
third Kim to rule in the family dynasty.
The move is likely to tip the balance in favour of another
close aide - the top political operative for the army, which
could mean a symbolic victory for the 1.2-million-strong
military.
Choe Ryong Hae, director of the General Political Bureau of
the Korean People's Army, has been the most prominent figure to
accompany Kim at public events and is a reminder of the state's
political roots in military power.
There was no immediate mention of Jang's fate on North
Korea's KCNA news agency, the primary source of information on
the impoverished country for outsiders which regularly carries
editorials threatening the wealthy, democratic South and the
United States with destruction.
Two members of the South Korean parliament's Intelligence
Committee told separate news briefings that the NIS had
confirmed the public execution of two close aides to Jang in the
North's ruling Workers' Party for corruption.
"The briefing by an NIS senior official was that they
believe Jang Song Thaek has lost his posts," Jung, who is the
ranking opposition member of the intelligence committee, said.
"Following (the executions), the NIS said it believes Jang
Song Thaek has not been seen and has lost his posts," Jung told
the briefing.
A ruling party member of the committee held a separate news
briefing and delivered a similar report.
The removal of Jang, a key figure in the power transition
following the 2011 death of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, could tip
the balance in the fiercely competitive group of confidants
surrounding the current leader but was unlikely to impact on Kim
Jong Un's hold on power, experts said.
WHAT HAPPENS TO ECONOMIC REFORMS?
"Jang Song Thaek is a person who at one point Kim Jong Un
had to cut out as he solidifies his own power structure," said
Koh Yu-hwan of Dongguk University in Seoul, a leading expert on
the North's leadership.
"I think the young elite had Kim get rid of Jang, meaning
that he will rule without a guardian."
Accordion-playing Jang, 67, is married to Kim Jong Un's
aunt, Kyong Hui, who is a daughter of the North's founding
leader and its "eternal President", Kim Il Sung.
Jang, who is widely seen as an advocate of economic reform,
was purged in a power struggle in 2004 under Kim Jong Il's rule
but was reinstated two years later.
One key question now is what his ouster will mean for the
devastated economy.
"Within the current leadership, he (Jang) seems to be the
face of economic reform, so there is a risk involved with
removing someone that close to the programme," said John
Swenson-Wright, a senior fellow at Chatham House, a London-based
international affairs think tank.
Earlier this year, Jang and his wife were seen backing the
appointment of Pak Pong Ju, a career technocrat, for the post of
premier to spearhead a push to improve the economy.
Jang has been the central figure among top officials and
family members who worked to ensure the young and untested son
of Kim Jong Il took over power when his father died in 2011.
While Jang's ouster could symbolically tip the balance of
power in favour of a key figure in the military, Choe, analysts
say it is unlikely to signal a return to the military
grandstanding of Kim's father as a top priority.
Apart from domestic political problems, North Korea is
involved in a protracted standoff with the West over its nuclear
weapons programme.
Tensions between North and South Korea soared earlier this
year as Pyongyang reacted angrily to tightened U.N. sanctions
imposed in response to its latest nuclear test, but then eased
for several months. The two sides are still technically at war
after their 1950-53 civil war ended in a mere truce, not a
treaty.
(Additional reporting by James Pearson, Michelle Kim and Narae
Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)