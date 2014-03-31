* North, South Korea trade hundreds of rounds into the sea
* South scrambles jets, residents of small island take to
bomb shelters
* Analysts do not see prelude to serious conflict
(Adds Hagel, who visits China next week, in paragraph 9)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, March 31 North Korea fired more than 100
artillery rounds into South Korean waters as part of a drill on
Monday, prompting the South to fire back, officials in Seoul
said, but the exercise appeared to be more sabre-rattling from
Pyongyang rather than the start of a military standoff.
The North had flagged its intentions to conduct the exercise
in response to U.N. condemnation of last week's missile launches
by Pyongyang and against what it says are threatening military
drills in the South by U.S. forces.
North Korea also accused the South of "gangster-like"
behaviour at the weekend by "abducting" one of its fishing boats
and threatened to retaliate. The South said it had sent the boat
back after it drifted into its waters.
More than 100 North Korean shells out of 500 or so fired
landed in South Korean waters, prompting marines from the South
to fire back with more than 300 rounds into the North's waters,
defence officials in Seoul said.
Seoul also scrambled F-15s on its side of the maritime
border, they said.
"We believe the North's maritime firing is a planned
provocation and an attempt to test our military's determination
to defend the Northern Limit Line and to get an upper hand in
South-North relations," South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman
Kim Min-seok said.
In Washington, the White House called North Korea's actions
"dangerous and provocative" and said the country's threats and
provocations only isolate it further.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment (to) the defense of
our allies and remain in close coordination with both the
Republic of Korea and Japan," White House National Security
Council spokesman Jonathan Lalley said.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said he would raise U.S.
concerns about the North's behaviour during a trip to China next
week. "The North Koreans have to stop these provocative
actions," he told reporters. "Obviously when I'm in China that
will be a subject that I will discuss with my counterpart."
The Northern Limit Line, a maritime border that wraps itself
around a part of the North's coastline, has been the scene of
frequent clashes and in 2010, four people were killed when North
Korea shelled the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong.
"It's up to the two militaries either to recognise or reject
their own claimed line, and challenge the other's. This goes
back and forth, so this is probably another episode of that,"
said Daniel Pinkston of the International Crisis Group.
Earlier in 2010, a South Korean naval vessel was sunk close
to the line by what an international commission said was a North
Korean torpedo, although the North denies involvement.
The line was drawn up at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War
and North Korea does not recognise it. The two sides are still
technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a
treaty.
The residents of Baengnyeong Island, one of the remote
islands close to the firing area, were evacuated to bomb
shelters as a precaution, a government official said by
telephone.
North Korea has ratcheted up its rhetoric in recent weeks
and conducted a series of missile launches, mostly short-range,
in response to what it sees as the threat posed by a series of
joint U.S.-South Korean military drills that are held annually.
The current drill called Foal Eagle ends on April 18.
"At a time that South Korea and the United States are
conducting military exercises using sophisticated equipment, the
North is unlikely to be reckless enough to do anything that will
lead to a sharp worsening of the situation," said Yang Moo-jin,
a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
"There is an element of trying to show displeasure at the
South Korea-U.S. drills and to pressure the South, but it
doesn't seem the North wants this to blow up into something
bigger."
China, which hosted several rounds of now-defunct
multilateral talks aimed at ending the North's nuclear weapons
programme, nevertheless said it was concerned at the exchange of
fire and called for restraint from both sides.
"The temperature is rising at present on the Korean
peninsula, and this worries us," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong
Lei said in Beijing.
He added that China was also concerned by the North's threat
to carry out more nuclear tests.
North Korea threatened nuclear strikes against the South and
the United States last year after the United Nations tightened
sanctions against it for conducting its third nuclear test.
Financial markets in South Korea were unmoved by the latest
developments, with the stock market's benchmark KOSPI
turning higher from early losses to finish up 0.2 percent and
the won extending gains to end onshore trade up 0.4
percent against the dollar.
