DUBAI Dec 11 Iran and North Korea are not
cooperating on missile and nuclear development, Tehran's Foreign
Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Japan's Kyodo News agency this month reported, citing a
Western diplomatic source, that Iran had stationed defence staff
in North Korea since late October, apparently to strengthen
cooperation in missile and nuclear development.
"What has been said about missile and nuclear cooperation
between Iran and North Korea is completely baseless," said Ramin
Mehmanparast, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, in his weekly
news conference on Tuesday.
Mehmanparast said Tehran and Pyongyang did cooperate
militarily during Iran's eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s,
but after that point, their cooperation was limited to
humanitarian and political affairs.
The two countries signed an agreement to cooperate in
science and technology earlier this year.
North Korea has had close ties with Iran. Leaked U.S.
diplomatic cables from 2010 showed that U.S. officials believed
Iran acquired ballistic missile parts from North Korea.