DUBAI, Sept 1 Iran and North Korea have signed
an agreement to cooperate in science and technology, Iranian
media reported on Saturday, and Iran's supreme leader declared
that the two countries had "common enemies."
The two countries will cooperate in research, student
exchanges and joint laboratories, and in the fields of
information technology, engineering, biotechnology, renewable
energy, the environment, sustainable development of agriculture
and food technology, the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA)
reported.
ILNA said the agreement was signed by Iran's Minister for
Science, Research, and Technology Farhad Daneshjoo and North
Korean Foreign Minister Pak Ui-chun.
North Korea has had close ties with Iran. Leaked U.S.
diplomatic cables from 2010 showed that U.S. officials believe
Iran has acquired ballistic missile parts from North Korea.
Pyongyang's Communist government and Iran's Islamic republic
share little in the way of ideology, but both were named as part
of an "axis of evil" by former U.S. President George W. Bush in
his 2002 State of the Union speech.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also met with
North Korea's Kim Yong-nam, seen as a figurehead head of state,
who was in Tehran for the Non-Aligned Movement summit held this
week.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran and North Korea have common
enemies, because the arrogant powers do not accept independent
states," Khamenei was quoted as saying by ILNA on Saturday.
There had been rumours that North Korean supreme leader Kim
Jong-un would attend the summit of developing countries. The
Non-Aligned Movement is one of the few multilateral forums in
which the North takes part.
Iran's first vice-president, Mohammad Reza Rahimi, also
called on Saturday for greater economic ties between his country
and North Korea, Iranian state television reported.