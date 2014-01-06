SEOUL Jan 6 An international media frenzy over
reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's uncle had been
executed by throwing him to a pack of dogs appears to have
originated as satire on a Chinese microblogging website.
The story, which spread like wildfire after it was picked up
by a Hong Kong-based newspaper, has created an image that
Pyongyang's young ruler is even more brutal and unpredictable
than previously believed.
While North Korea has said it purged and executed Kim's
uncle, Jang Song Thaek, last month, it did not release details
of how the man who was once the second most powerful figure in
the isolated country was killed.
Initial speculation was that Jang had been killed by firing
squad, a fate that media outlets said was the usual one reserved
for "traitors". But an alternative narrative of the 67-year
old's death emerged on what appears to have been a satirical
post on the Chinese Tencent Weibo site that has been repeated by
many media outlets worldwide.
The Dec. 11 post on Tencent Weibo (t.qq.com/p/t/312572016688539)
said Jang and five aides were killed by dogs.
The post records that it was viewed 290,000 times.
The Hong Kong-based Wen Wei Po newspaper released an article
and a screenshot of the Weibo post which it used to justify its
report that Jang had been torn apart.
Wen Wei Po, although independent, is viewed as being
pro-Beijing. Its report was in turn picked up 12 days later by
the Singapore-based Straits Times and then by a wide range of
U.S. and European media from print to television.
Kim Jong Un, believed to be around 30 years old, has been in
power for two years and presided over a nuclear test and two
rocket test launches that are banned under United Nations
sanctions.
In 2013, Pyongyang threatened to strike South Korea, the
United States and Japan in fiery rhetoric that triggered an arms
buildup in East Asia.
One of the pitfalls of reporting on North Korea is that few
independent media have offices there and visiting media are
tightly controlled in a country which ranks among the lowest in
global surveys of press freedom.
Because of the lack of first hand information, many lurid
stories about the country gain credence.
Trevor Powell, a Chicago-based software engineer, who first
spotted the link to the Weibo post and reported it on his own
blog said that analysts and experts were "still all missing the
obvious fact that the original source of the Wen Wei Po story
was a tweet from a known satirist or someone posing as him/her."
Powell blogged about the post here.
He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Officials at Wen Wei Po declined to comment on the article.
(Additional reporting by James Pomfret and Yimou Lee in HONG
KONG and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI. Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)