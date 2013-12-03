SEOUL Dec 3 The man considered the power behind
the throne in secretive North Korea is believed to be out of a
job, thanks to his nephew and leader Kim Jong Un, and it wasn't
immediately clear if this time he can find the way back.
Jang Song Thaek survived purges and official displeasure to
reach the pinnacle of his career, thanks largely to his
sometimes tempestuous marriage to Kim Kyong Hui, the 67-year-old
daughter of North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung.
The Pyongyang power couple formed a kind of regency in the
obscurantist political world of the North behind Kim Jong Un,
its young and mercurial leader, who succeeded his father, Kim
Jong Il, in December 2011.
"The most important thing for Jang Song Thaek is he has
institutional memory - he knows where all the bodies are buried
and that's critical in North Korea," said Mike Madden, a North
Korea expert and author of NK Leadership Watch blog.
"He knows who has a drinking problem, and whose wife likes
to talk to her relatives a little too much."
The couple's reach was augmented by their control over the
ruling Korean Workers' Party's secret funds that handle the Kim
family's finances both at home and abroad, according to An Chan
Il, a former North Korean military officer who defected to the
South and has become an expert on the North's power elite.
After his dismissal in 2004, Jang, 67, was rehabilitated to
stand at the peak of power as Vice Chairman of the National
Defence Commission, the country's top military body, and was a
member of the ruling Workers' Party Politburo.
He has likely been sacked from both posts, according to
South Korean lawmaker Jung Cheong-rae, who on Tuesday cited a
senior South Korean official with the National Intelligence
Service (NIS).
"Jang is both the greatest benefactor and the greatest
threat (to Kim Jong Un)", said Park Hyeong-jung at the state-run
Korea Institute of National Unification in Seoul back in April.
Jang met Kim Kyong Hui when they were students at Kim Il
Sung University. He had good looks and charm, was popular and
outgoing, known more for partying and deftness with the
accordion than his academic achievements, according to Hwang
Jang-yop, a former Workers' Party secretary and defector who was
head of the school at the time.
PARTIES AND WOMEN
His humble background made Jang a less than ideal suitor for
the headstrong daughter of North Korea's founder. Yet Kim Kyong
Hui did not let her father's objections stop her from marrying -
with the help of her brother, according to Jang Jin Song, a
North Korean defector who previously worked at the Workers'
Party United Front Department, a propaganda unit tasked with
destabilising South Korea.
The marriage was not a happy one, he said. As Jang Song
Thaek started rising through the ranks of the Workers' Party, he
became less attentive to his family. It was an open secret that
he partied hard and womanised, said defectors in Seoul and South
Korean politicians who met Jang on a 2002 visit as part of an
economic delegation touring the South's industrial successes.
Their daughter, Kum-song, died in an apparent suicide while
attending school in France, ironically because her parents
objected to her boyfriend, according to Jang Jin Song.
Kim Kyong Hui herself had an affair with a young pianist who
taught her daughter, according to Jang Jin Song, who recalled
that a classmate of his at the Pyongyang University of Music and
Dance had been a rival for Kim's affections. The piano teacher,
a former child prodigy and household name, and who was 10 years
younger than his paramour, would soon disappear.
Kim Kyong Hui would be told he had committed suicide. But
Jang the defector said Kim knew her husband had had her lover
killed, one of a vast number of people to fall victim to a reign
of terror Jang Song Thaek orchestrated in the late 1990s.
Before he became the power behind the throne under Kim Jong
Un, Jang was ejected from the elite in 2004 for angering Kim
Jong Il by hosting lavish parties, according to media reports
and assessments by South Korean think-tanks.
Two years later, he was back, and in 2011 was widely
credited with orchestrating the ouster of Army chief of staff Ri
Yong Ho, a major rival who had been a loyal aide to the father
of Pyongyang's current leader.
Jang's removal, if final, could mean Kim Jong Un has lost
perhaps the strongest benefactor he could have to help his
transformation into a ruler of the calibre of his predecessors,
a factor that leaves the question of his future return open.
"Jang's a big potato to get rid of," said Madden of NK
Leadership Watch. "They can't get rid of him completely. If they
do, they're in trouble because this is the guy you do not want
going to a foreign country.
"... Jang is basically a Kim Jong Il figure. Kim Jong Un
does not have the intellectual capacity to do what his father
did. His father was really in touch with a lot of things that
Kim Jong Un is not."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)