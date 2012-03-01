North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) exchanges smiles with chief of general staff of the Korean People's Army Ri Yong-ho during a military parade to mark the birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo, February 16,... REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO The environment for resuming six-party talks over North Korea's nuclear programme is improving but an immediate resumption of talks is unlikely, Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Thursday.

North Korea agreed on Wednesday to stop nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and long-range missile launches, and to allow checks by nuclear inspectors, in an apparent policy shift that paves the way for resuming long-stalled disarmament talks.

"Are we in a situation where the six-party talks will be resumed immediately? I don't think we are. But the situation surrounding the matter is improving," Gemba told reporters.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)