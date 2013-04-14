TOKYO, April 14 Japan and the United States
cannot allow North Korea to possess nuclear weapons, Japanese
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishia said on Sunday after a meeting
with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Kerry is in Japan for the last stop on an Asian tour aimed
at solidifying support for curbing North Korea's nuclear
programme. Pyongyang has threatened for weeks to attack the
United States, South Korea and Japan since new U.N. sanctions
were imposed in response to its latest nuclear arms test in
February, fuelling speculation of a new missile launch or
nuclear test.
On Saturday, Kerry met top leaders in china, the North's
sole diplomatic and financial benefactor, and urged Beijing to
put "some teeth" into efforts to persuade North Korea to alter
its policies. He was to meet Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio
Kishida later on Sunday.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)