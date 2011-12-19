TOKYO Dec 19 It is important to ensure
that the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il does not
adversely affect peace on the Korean peninsula, Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday.
Noda, speaking to reporters, also said there is no change in
the government's stance that it wants Japanese citizens abducted
by North Korean agents decades ago to be safely returned to
Japan.
Japan is bracing for the unexpected after news that Kim, the
leader of its unpredictable neighbour, had died of a heart
attack.