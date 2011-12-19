* Japan to work closely, share info with US, S.Korea, China
* No decision on raising Japan military alert
* Death could be chance for N. Korea to change its ways
By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan scurried to prepare
for the unexpected on Monday after news that Kim Jong-il, the
leader of its unpredictable neighbour North Korea, had died of a
heart attack.
"I've issued three orders, which are to strengthen our
intelligence gathering capability, to cooperate with officials
from the United States, South Korea and China, and to be
prepared for the unexpected," Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told
reporters.
"We cannot allow Kim's death to harm peace and stability on
the Korean peninsula."
Ministers at a security meeting earlier on Monday reached no
conclusion on whether to raise the level of alert for Japan's
military.
Still, the government faces a tense end to the year as Noda
prepares to visit China and complete important policies for the
domestic economy, which include the budget for the fiscal year
from next April and tax increases to cover welfare spending.
"I ordered each division within the ministry to do their
utmost in information gathering and in staying vigilant
and watchful," a Defence Ministry spokesman quoted Defence
Minister Yasuo Ichikawa as saying.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura stressed the need to
watch risks related to the succession. "At present, we have no
confirmation on the successor but we're closely watching.
According to the North Korean announcement, they will accept
people expressing condolences from December 20 to 27 and the
funeral will be held on December 28 in Pyongyang," he said.
Kim died of a heart attack on Saturday while travelling by
train, state media reported on Monday, sparking immediate
concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its
nuclear programme.
Japan's ties with North Korea, with which it has no
diplomatic relations, have long been fraught due to Pyongyang's
bitterness over Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean
peninsula, Tokyo's worries about North Korea's missile and
nuclear programmes, and Japanese anger over the abduction of its
citizens by North Korean agents decades ago.
ANXIOUS WAIT
Talks to normalise ties between Tokyo and Pyongyang have
been halted for years with the issue of the Japanese abductees,
an emotional subject in Japan, a major obstacle.
Kim Jong-un, the youngest son of Kim Jong-il, was named by
North Korea's official news agency KCNA as the "great successor"
to his father. Little is known of Jong-un, who is believed to be
in his late 20s and was appointed to senior political and
military posts in 2010.
"Kim's death could represent an opportunity as his stance
was that the abduction issue had been resolved and there was no
room for negotiation," said Shigeo Iizuka, who heads a group of
families of abductees and whose younger sister was taken to
North Korea in 1978 when she was 22.
"However, there are still questions as to whether his
successor will continue his father's dictatorship or whether he
will change the country for its own sake."
The report of Kim's death grabbed immediate headlines in
Japan, where newspapers issued extra editions.
Some Tokyo residents said they were concerned about what
would happen next inside the borders of their unpredictable
neighbour.
"I am worried indeed. I am very interested in knowing how
this will all turn out," 73-year-old retiree Kosuke Yoshimasa
told Reuters.
Another retiree, Michiko Matsuzaki, 68, sounded a note of
cautious optimism. "I hope this will lead North Korea to become
more democratic," she said.
Japan, like others in the region, will be watching to see
what stance Pyongyang adopts towards the outside world following
Kim Jong-il's death and whether Kim Jong-un can consolidate his
power.
"At present, when they are trying to firm up their internal
regime they are more likely to prioritise firming domestic
stability rather than trying to boost tension with the outside,"
said Tadashi Kimiya, a Tokyo University professor who
specialises in Korean affairs.
"If the government cannot exercise control there will be
confusion and instability," he added.
Kimiya said he did not expect any sudden flood of refugees
from North Korea headed for Japan, nor did he think Pyongyang's
military was likely to take aggressive action.
Security was tight at the Tokyo headquarters of the General
Association of Korean Residents of Japan, Pyongyang's de facto
diplomatic mission in Japan, where a North Korean flag flew at
half-mast.
Japan has about 400,000 permanent residents who are ethnic
Koreans backing either Seoul or Pyongyang, many of them
descendents of those brought to Japan as forced labour when the
peninsula was a Japanese colony.