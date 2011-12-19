TOKYO Dec 19 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda instructed ministers at a special security
meeting to prepare for any unexpected circumstances, including
financial issues or border affairs, following news of the death
of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the top government spokesman
said on Monday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura also told a news
conference that Japan would work closely with the United States,
South Korea and China in seeking further information.
He said the ministers had reached no conclusion on whether
to raise the level of alert for Japan's military, but that the
matter might be raised in subsequent meetings.
Kim died of a heart attack on Saturday while on a train
trip, state media reported on Monday, sparking immediate concern
over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear
programme.