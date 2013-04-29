By Kim Do-gyun and Lim Sang-gyu
| PAJU, South Korea, April 29
PAJU, South Korea, April 29 North Korea held
back seven of 50 remaining South Koreans at the suspended
jointly run factory zone north of the heavily armed border on
Monday, citing last-minute checks on taxes and wages.
The North withdrew its 53,000 workers from the complex this
month amid spiralling tension between the two Koreas. The North
had prevented South Korean workers and supplies from getting in
to the zone since April 3.
The two Koreas remain technically at war under a mere truce
that ended hostilities in their 1950-53 conflict and North
Korea, angry at U.N. sanctions and joint South Korean-U.S.
military drills, had in recent weeks threatened both countries
with nuclear attack.
South Korean officials said the seven were not at risk. But
the delay was another complication in what had been a decade of
experiment merging the affluent South's capital and the North's
cheap labour as a trial on commercial cooperation.
"As the North has said in their statements about ensuring
the safety of the people who will be returning, we do not
consider them at risk but we will be closely watching until all
of them are back," a South Korean government official said.
The Kaesong project opened in 2004 as part of the so-called
sunshine policy of engagement and optimism between the two
Koreas, and 123 South Korean companies produced clothing,
household goods and motorcycle helmets employing local workers.
The zone was a lucrative source of cash for the North,
providing it with almost $90 million a year. South Korean
manufacturers have been paying about $130 a month to North Korea
for each of the workers they employed.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park in Seoul;
Editing by Nick Macfie)