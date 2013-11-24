(Repeats story first sent on Sunday, no change to text)
By Jack Kim and James Pearson
SEOUL, Nov 24 North Korea's Kim Jong Un has
rattled the United States with his nuclear threats and bemused
the world with his penchant for funfairs, Disney and Dennis
Rodman.
Partly out of the public eye, however, the young leader has
presided over a construction boom since he took office two years
ago with the aid of funds from China, the North's major backer,
and Russia, a former Cold War ally.
Based on satellite imagery, first-hand accounts and
photographs obtained from people who travel regularly to North
Korea, the building activity goes far beyond the ski resort,
pleasure parks and apartment blocks reported by state media.
A stronger focus on the economy is a major change in policy
for the third Kim to rule North Korea, although tensions remain
high on the Korean peninsula and Pyongyang has been subject to
withering criticism this year as part of a U.N. inquiry into
human rights abuses.
The "military first" policy of Kim Jong Il, the young
leader's father, plunged North Korea into famine in the 1990s.
Kim Jong Il's drive for nuclear weapons also saw one of the
world's poorest countries repeatedly hit with U.N. sanctions.
"He (Kim Jong Un) understands there is urgency on the
economic front more so than with nuclear weapons," said Park
Sang-kwon, the chief executive of Pyeonghwa Motors, an
inter-Korean automobile joint venture that makes cars in North
Korea and who spoke with Kim in July.
North Korea not only has a highly opaque budget process
pushed through a rubberstamp assembly, some projects appear to
have no links to formal government expenditure, making it
impossible to determine how Kim can pay for his building
blueprint in an economy one fortieth the size of South Korea's.
But thanks to years of 'military first' policy, which
prioritised investment in the armed forces, the young Kim can
draw on a 1.2 million strong army to realise his goals.
These "soldier-builders" are often seen constructing
apartment blocks and laying roads.
Although private property is sometimes tolerated by the
government, much of the land belongs to the state, removing
another major cost from projects.
BRIDGES, ROADS AND RAILWAYS
Chinese money paid for a $300 million suspension bridge
across a one kilometre-wide stretch of the Yalu River, according
to Chinese media reports, linking China's port city of Dandong
and its North Korean equivalent, Sinuiju.
"A lot of projects in North Korea are Chinese funded, that's
certain," said Wang Yizhou, from the School of International
Studies at Peking University.
Russia in September reopened a 54-km (34-mile) railway track
from its eastern border town of Khasan to the North's port of
Rajin.
And satellite imagery shows work is under way on a 100-km
(60-mile) highway along North Korea's east coast linking Hamhung
to a tourist zone planned for the port city of Wonsan.
"The DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) appears to
be increasing the quantity and quality of paved roads," said
Curtis Melvin, a researcher at the U.S.-Korea Institute at the
John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
"It appears one goal is to link all the provincial capitals
to Pyongyang by paved highway (and) increase road transport
integration with the Chinese economy," said Melvin, who spotted
foundations for the Wonsan-Hamhung road using satellite imagery.
Improving roads will also underpin plans to turn North Korea
into a tourist attraction - a move with potential economic gains
in the short term that avoids restructuring ailing industrial
plants that are starved of cash and electricity.
One widely publicised public project is the Masik Ski Resort
in the mountains to the west of Wonsan.
North Korea aims to make $43.75 million in annual profit
from the resort, documents prepared for potential foreign
investors and obtained by Reuters show. It expects up to 5,000
skiers to visit a day when it opens next year.
Kim Jong Un also made multiple trips to a new water park
that opened on Oct. 15, which covers 110,000 square metres (27
acres) on the bank of the Taedong River that runs through the
capital Pyongyang.
His frequent appearances at fun parks and equestrian centres
have been mocked in foreign media, but they tie into the other
development projects by targeting Chinese tourists, for whom the
North is a cheap destination.
While many Chinese flock to Paris, London or New York, some
visit North Korea for a slice of nostalgia from the days before
their own country opened up to the outside world in the 1980s,
according to regular western visitors to Pyongyang.
"Sports and leisure are being promoted as the next major
revolutionary industry," said Kim Kyu-chol, who heads an
alliance of businesses mostly in the tourism industry in the
South that has sought opportunities in the North.
MA THE MONEY MAN
While it is impossible to determine how the North is paying
for many of its infrastructure developments, beyond Chinese
money and a recent debt restructuring with Russia, it is clear
there has been a major shift in its propaganda.
While state news agency KCNA still runs pictures of Kim Jong
Un at military exercises, a new figure has appeared alongside
the "Dear Marshal" at opening ceremonies for construction
projects.
Ma Won Chun, vice director of the secretive Finance and
Accounting Department in the ruling Workers' Party, has long
managed the country's cash, according to experts in South Korea.
In North Korean news reports and photos, Ma is featured
prominently next to Kim as he tours the work sites of apartment
buildings, new hospitals and stadiums.
"It's likely Ma is the main money man, and he can give Kim
Jong Un an estimate of how much money something will cost off
the top of his head," said Cho Min of the Korea Institute for
National Unification, a state-run think tank in Seoul.
Ma's regular appearances started after a party meeting in
March when Kim Jong Un set forth his "joint economic development
and nuclear power state" policy directive.
That followed an announcement by Kim in April 2012 that the
time had come to "enable our people... to live without
tightening their belts any longer".
Another speech this year stressing the importance of
economic development was followed by the appointment of former
premier Pak Pong Ju, a career technocrat, to a top cabinet post.
Still, the North faces a huge task to convince investors to
come. Previous attempts to set up special enterprise zones to
woo Chinese and other foreign investors have largely failed.
Spats with Seoul and the shooting of a South Korean tourist
prompted South Korea in 2008 to pull out of the Mount Kumgang
tourist park. Earlier this year, the North shuttered a business
park on the border with South Korea as tensions between the two
countries rose. It later reopened in September.
Major Chinese investor Xiyang Group staged a rare public
attack on a country it described as a "nightmare" to do business
in after its assets were confiscated in 2012.
Despite all the negatives, Kim, the South Korean
businessman, said his group would invest if there were
opportunities.
He cited plans to lay a new highway and a modern rail link
between Kaesong, the North-South industrial park and the North
Korean city of Sinuiju on the Chinese border, funded by China in
return for mining rights in the North.
Such plans could not be independently confirmed.
"There are fairly clear indications that the focus has
shifted from the military to the party. And the new policy
inevitably means more openness, which has to be an expression of
confidence by Kim Jong Un," said Kim.
CRANES DOT THE SKYLINE
Meanwhile construction proceeds apace. Recent visitors to
the North have seen cranes and steel girders jutting out from
freshly poured concrete on the site of a new terminal building
at the main airstrip that serves Pyongyang.
For decades, ageing airport infrastructure had trouble
keeping the luggage pickups moving, the visitors said.
Beyond the capital, small villages and towns are also
getting a facelift, much of it outside state media coverage.
"In addition to the ongoing construction work in Pyongyang,
new buildings are also appearing here and there in the
countryside, though on a less monumental scale than the
capital," a diplomat who recently visited North Korea told
Reuters.
Kim himself has sharply increased public activities related
to economics and sport in the first nine months of the year,
relative to visits to military units, according to data compiled
by the South's Unification Ministry, which is in charge of
inter-Korean relations.
Some things, however, don't change. North Korea's KCNA news
agency still hurls abuse at South Korean President Park Geun-hye
on a daily basis.
Satellite imagery also appears to show the North is pushing
ahead with preparations for a fourth nuclear test and a new
missile launch, indicating Kim may still need to bolster his
legitimacy as a military leader.
