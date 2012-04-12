The Tongchang-ri rocket launch facility in North Korea is seen in this handout satellite image from DigitalGlobe taken on April 9 and released April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

TOKYO North Korea is unlikely to conduct its planned long-range rocket launch on Thursday due to weather conditions, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing a government source.

"The weather is poor, and it is now past the launch time given, so there will probably be no launch," Kyodo quoted an unnamed government source as saying.

North Korea has said it would launch a rocket carrying a weather satellite sometime between April 12 and 16, between 7 a.m. and noon (2200-0300 GMT), drawing international criticism.

