Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
TOKYO North Korea is unlikely to conduct its planned long-range rocket launch on Thursday due to weather conditions, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing a government source.
"The weather is poor, and it is now past the launch time given, so there will probably be no launch," Kyodo quoted an unnamed government source as saying.
North Korea has said it would launch a rocket carrying a weather satellite sometime between April 12 and 16, between 7 a.m. and noon (2200-0300 GMT), drawing international criticism.
In September 2014, Gilberto Velasquez, a 38-year-old house painter from El Salvador, received life-changing news: The U.S. government had decided to shelve its deportation action against him.