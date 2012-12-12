TOKYO Dec 12 North Korea launched a rocket on
Wednesday and the missile appears to have passed over Okinawa,
Japan's government said.
The missile was launched at 9:49 am JST (0049 GMT) from
North Korea's west coast, Japan's government said in a
statement.
North Korea has said it was sending a satellite into space
and gave international agencies notice of a planned trajectory
that would take the rocket over Japan's southern islands near
Okinawa.
The launch, which the North announced on Dec. 1, has been
condemned by the South, the United States, Japan and Russia,
among others, as it is seen as a means of testing a long-range
missile that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead.