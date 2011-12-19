* Seoul shares face further selloff after 3.4 pct drop * Uncertainty grows over future of N.Korea * Government promises liquidity supply (Updates with views on markets opening) By Yoo Choonsik SEOUL, Dec 20 Seoul shares look set to extend their slide on Tuesday as uncertainty over the future of North Korea continues to grow following the sudden death of its leader, but investors are seen unlikely to depart on a massive scale. American depository shares of South Korean companies fell sharply and the won remained under pressure in non-deliverable forward trading late Monday following the announcement of the death of Kim Jong-il. "In the absence of any further developments in North Korea, the effect (of Kim's death) will not extend to impact the markets significantly today," said Cho Sung-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Seoul's main share index tumbled 3.43 percent on Monday, the largest daily percentage loss in nearly six weeks, while the won shed 1.38 percent against the dollar. Later in New York, the BNY Mellon index of leading South Korean ADRs fell 5.1 percent, marking the biggest daily percentage fall since Nov. 9 and versus a 2.3 percent drop in an index for leading Asian ADRs. The won remained under pressure in non-deliverable forward trading, but averted a further sharp drop. Kim Jong-il's death "is causing big anxiety because nobody knows that will happen. It's a challenging issue," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As fears of massive capital flight grew, Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon pledged to provide a sufficient amount of liquidity should there be shortages in local financial markets. He said after an early morning emergency meeting with other senior officials that there was no sign yet of capital flight. Official data also showed foreign investors were net buyers of 100.4 billion won ($85.47 million) in South Korean bonds on Monday. North Koreans poured into the streets late on Monday to mourn their leader's death and state media hailed his untested son as the "Great Successor" of the reclusive state whose atomic weapons ambitions are a major threat to the region. North Korea's official KCNA news agency lauded Kim's youngest son, Kim Jong-un as "the outstanding leader of our party, army and people", but uncertainty remains about how much support the third generation of the North's ruling dynasty has among the ruling elite, especially in the military. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,205.35 -1.17% -14.310 USD/JPY 78.03 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.818 -- -0.033 SPOT GOLD $1,592.60 -0.02% -0.240 US CRUDE $94.14 0.65% 0.610 DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84% -100.13 ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33% -2.60 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share >Long bonds gain, tepid 2 yr auction hurts belly >Euro retreats as Draghi warns of risks to economy STOCKS TO WATCH MEMORY CHIP ISSUES Memory chip makers like Hynix Semiconductor could be pressured after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 2.7 percent on Monday. DEFENCE STOCKS Defence stocks like military equipment maker Victek may continue to rally amid heightened concerns about stability in the Korean peninsula. ($1 = 1174.7000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Angela Moon in NEW YORK, Joonhee Yu and Jungyoun Park in SEOUL; Editing by Ed Lane and Jonathan Hopfner)