By Yoo Choonsik
SEOUL, Dec 20 Seoul shares look set to
extend their slide on Tuesday as uncertainty over the future of
North Korea continues to grow following the sudden death of its
leader, but investors are seen unlikely to depart on a massive
scale.
American depository shares of South Korean companies fell
sharply and the won remained under pressure in non-deliverable
forward trading late Monday following the announcement of the
death of Kim Jong-il.
"In the absence of any further developments in North Korea,
the effect (of Kim's death) will not extend to impact the
markets significantly today," said Cho Sung-joon, a market
analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Seoul's main share index tumbled 3.43 percent on
Monday, the largest daily percentage loss in nearly six weeks,
while the won shed 1.38 percent against the dollar.
Later in New York, the BNY Mellon index of leading South
Korean ADRs fell 5.1 percent, marking the biggest daily
percentage fall since Nov. 9 and versus a 2.3 percent drop in an
index for leading Asian ADRs. The won remained under
pressure in non-deliverable forward trading, but
averted a further sharp drop.
Kim Jong-il's death "is causing big anxiety because nobody
knows that will happen. It's a challenging issue," said James
Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
As fears of massive capital flight grew, Vice Finance
Minister Shin Je-yoon pledged to provide a sufficient amount of
liquidity should there be shortages in local financial markets.
He said after an early morning emergency meeting with other
senior officials that there was no sign yet of capital flight.
Official data also showed foreign investors were net buyers of
100.4 billion won ($85.47 million) in South Korean bonds on
Monday.
North Koreans poured into the streets late on Monday to
mourn their leader's death and state media hailed his untested
son as the "Great Successor" of the reclusive state whose atomic
weapons ambitions are a major threat to the region.
North Korea's official KCNA news agency lauded Kim's
youngest son, Kim Jong-un as "the outstanding leader of our
party, army and people", but uncertainty remains about how much
support the third generation of the North's ruling dynasty has
among the ruling elite, especially in the military.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,205.35 -1.17% -14.310
USD/JPY 78.03 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.818 -- -0.033
SPOT GOLD $1,592.60 -0.02% -0.240
US CRUDE $94.14 0.65% 0.610
DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84% -100.13
ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33% -2.60
--------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
MEMORY CHIP ISSUES
Memory chip makers like Hynix Semiconductor could be
pressured after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index
fell 2.7 percent on Monday.
DEFENCE STOCKS
Defence stocks like military equipment maker Victek
may continue to rally amid heightened concerns about stability
in the Korean peninsula.
