* KOSPI rises 0.9 percent after Monday's 3.4 pct drop, won recovers * Analysts expect market caution to persist * Foreign investors continue to offload shares (Adds quotes, updates prices) By Jungyoun Park and Yoo Choonsik SEOUL, Dec 20 South Korean shares and the currency rebounded on Tuesday after a selloff in the prior session sparked by the sudden death of North Korea's leader, but analysts said strength could be short-lived given the uncertainty surrounding the isolated state. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.91 percent at 1,793.06 points. "Shares recovered today, but it was merely a technical rebound from sharp losses in the previous session," said Cho Sung-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "Although news out of North Korea did not provide an immediate threat to further weigh down the stock market, long-term caution will persist as long as Kim Jong-un's new regime remains unsettled," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Insurance companies and the state pension fund led buying on the stock market but foreign investors were net sellers of 334.5 billion won ($284.75 million)on worth of shares, after offloading a net 206.5 billion won worth on Monday. Refiners led the advance. SK Innovation, South Korea's No.1 crude oil refiner, finished up 1.8 percent and S-Oil, the country's No.3, gained 1.5 percent. Shares in automakers also saw firm demand, helped by expectations of solid fourth-quarter earnings. Hyundai Motor rose 1.2 percent and Kia Motors advanced 3.7 percent. Defense issues rallied, with military equipment maker Victek and Huneed Technology both spiking by the daily limit of 15 percent. The won finished up 1.07 percent against the dollar at 1,162.2, recovering the levels seen prior to the announcement of Kim's death, compared with Monday's close of 1,174.8. December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to trade at 104.39, partially recovering Monday's falls. North Korea was in seclusion on Tuesday as concern mounted over what would happen next in the deeply secretive nation that is trying to build a nuclear arsenal. North Korea's official KCNA news agency lauded Kim's youngest son, Kim Jong-un as "the outstanding leader of our party, army and people", but uncertainty remains about how much support the third generation of the North's ruling dynasty has among the ruling elite, especially in the military. On Monday, Seoul's main share index saw its biggest daily percentage loss in nearly six weeks, while the won hit a 10-week session low. As fears of massive capital flight grew, Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon pledged to provide a sufficient amount of liquidity should there be shortages in local financial markets. He said after an early morning emergency meeting with other senior officials that there was no sign yet of capital flight. ($1 = 1174.7000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)