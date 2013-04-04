* Impact this time may be prolonged - Vice Fin Min

SEOUL, April 5 A senior South Korean official warned on Friday that the impact on markets from tension with North Korea could be prolonged and vowed to take swift and strong action to stabilise them if needed.

"In the past, (markets) recovered quickly from the impact from any North Korea-related event, but recent threats from North Korea are stronger and the impact may therefore not disappear quickly," Vice Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said.

He made the remarks at the opening of an early morning meeting with other senior officials from economy-related agencies to discuss possible measures to ensure stability on markets, which until now have remained relatively calm.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI fell 2.3 percent so far this week while the won lost 1.1 percent.

Tensions on the divided peninsula have risen sharply over the past several weeks as North Korea increased threats of strikes at U.S. military bases not only in Asia but on the American mainland. The new threats have been issued following the imposition of new U.N. sanctions in response to North Korea's third nuclear test in February.

The United States said on Thursday it would soon send a missile defence system to its South Pacific territory of Guam to defend it from North Korea, as the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called a "real and clear danger" from Pyongyang. (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ron Popeski)