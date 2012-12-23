(Recasts first paragraph, adding km-miles conversion)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL Dec 23 This month's rocket launch by
reclusive North Korea shows it has likely developed the
technology, long suspected in the West, to fire a warhead more
than 10,000 km (6,200 miles), South Korean officials said on
Sunday, putting the U.S. West Coast in range.
North Korea said the Dec. 12 launch put a weather satellite
in orbit but critics say it was aimed at nurturing the kind of
technology needed to mount a nuclear warhead on a long-range
missile.
North Korea is banned from testing missile or nuclear
technology under U.N. sanctions imposed after its 2006 and 2009
nuclear weapons tests and the U.N. Security Council condemned
the launch.
South Korea retrieved and analysed parts of the first-stage
rocket that dropped in the waters off its west coast
"As a result of analysing the material of Unha-3 (North
Korea's rocket), we judged North Korea had secured a range of
more than 10,000 km in case the warhead is 500-600 kg," a South
Korean Defence Ministry official told a news briefing.
North Korea's previous missile tests ended in failure.
North Korea, which denounces the United States as the mother
of all warmongers on an almost daily basis, has spent decades
and scarce resources to try to develop technology capable of
striking targets as far away as the United States and it is also
working to build a nuclear arsenal.
But experts believe the North is still years away from
mastering the technology needed to miniaturise a nuclear bomb to
mount on a missile.
South Korean defence officials also said there was no
confirmation whether the North had the re-entry technology
needed for a payload to survive the heat and vibration without
disintegrating.
Despite international condemnation, the launch this month
was seen as a major boost domestically to the credibility of the
North's young leader, Kim Jong-un, who took over power from his
father who died last year.
Apparently encouraged by the euphoria, the fledgling supreme
leader called for the development and launching of "a variety of
more working satellites" and "carrier rockets of bigger
capacity" at a banquet in Pyongyang on Friday which he hosted
for those who contributed to the lift-off, according to North
Korean state media.
(Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)