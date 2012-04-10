TOKYO, April 10 North Korea said it has finished
preparations to launch a rocket carrying a satellite into space,
and reiterated it is for peaceful purposes, Kyodo news agency
reported on Tuesday.
The United States and its allies believe the long-range
rocket launch, likely later this week, will give North Korea a
chance to test ballistic missile technology.
Japan will discuss with other nations what actions to take
in the event of a launch, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said in
an interview with a group of Japanese media.
He said the launch is a violation of a United Nations
Security Council resolution, and Japan is asking North Korea to
show restraint.
