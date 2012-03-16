SEOUL North Korea says it will launch a ballistic rocket carrying a satellite next month to mark the centenary of state founder Kim Il-sung's birth, the same claim it has made previously when testing long-range missiles.

The launch is set for between April 12 and 16. Following are some facts about the North's missiles and long-range rockets.

SATELLITE LAUNCH OR MISSILE TEST?

The rocket is the same, the only difference is what sits on top, either a warhead-like payload or a satellite. It is known outside North Korea as the Taepodong.

The rocket's first stage booster is expected to splash down in the Yellow Sea and the second stage in the Pacific Ocean.

A missile test would send the projectile from the rocket, and a complete test would have the object return to Earth in a parabolic arc to a target.

A satellite would need to be sent from the rocket at a specific speed and trajectory so it can go into orbit. A missile test requires less precision.

Experts say since it appears North Korea has no advanced infrastructure for satellite development, testing or monitoring, there is little reason to believe this will be anything other than a missile test.

MISSILE SPECIFICATIONS

The launch is expected to involve a Taepodong-2 or a modification of the long-range missile the North tested in 2009, a two- or three-stage missile with a designed range of 6,700 km (4,160 miles). That means it could hit Alaska.

It has a possible warhead payload of 650 kg to 1,000 kg (1,450 to 2,205 lb) in its short-range configuration. One study has said that, with a reduced payload, it could travel 10,000 km, theoretically putting the U.S. West Coast within range.

The Taepodong-2 has never flown successfully. The 2009 launch fizzled after flying over Japan. The 2006 test also failed when the missile exploded about 40 seconds into flight.

The North conducted its first Taepodong launch in 1998 and said the rocket carried a satellite. Experts say it failed.

PURPOSE

North Korea says the new satellite is part of the government's policy for space development and peaceful use.

Proliferation and military experts say the Taepodong was developed by North Korea for eventual use against the United States carrying nuclear weapons.

Many proliferation experts believe the North, whose nuclear tests in 2006 and 2009 were seen as partial successes, does not have the technology to miniaturise a nuclear device to fit in a warhead. It might however be able to use a biological or a dirty bomb, where radiation is spread through conventional explosives.

Missiles and their technology are a lucrative source of income for the impoverished state.

THE COMPLETE ARSENAL

North Korea has well over 1,000 missiles of various ranges. It has sold missiles and technology overseas, with Iran one of the top buyers.

The North has more than 800 ballistic missiles, including 600 Scud missiles with ranges of up to 500 km or more and 200 Rodong missiles, which began deployment in 1998 with an estimated range of up to 1,400 km.

The North is also believed to have deployed intermediate range ballistic missiles that can hit targets at 3,000 km, putting U.S. Guam military bases at risk.

(Source: U.S. Congressional Research Service, South Korea's Defence Ministry, GlobalSecurity.org, Reuters)

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Paul Tait)