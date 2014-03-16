SEOUL, March 16 North Korea fired 10 short-range
missiles into the sea off the east of the Korean peninsula on
Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing
unidentified government officials in South Korea.
Yonhap said the missiles flew for 70 km (45 miles) before
splashing into the sea.
North Korea is not banned from short-range missile launches
under U.N. sanctions and frequently tests its arsenal.
The North has toned down its bellicose rhetoric towards the
South, although it has denounced joint U.S.-South Korean
military exercises that are currently taking place.
It undertook a series of short-range missile launches
earlier this month as the joint exercises, which North Korea
views as a threat to its security, started.
In early 2013, North Korea conducted its third nuclear
weapons test, having successfully launched a long-range rocket
in 2012 that critics say was aimed at proving technology for an
intercontinental ballistic missile.
Both of these are banned under U.N. sanctions.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Robert Birsel)