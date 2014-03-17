(Updates with South Korea defence ministry)
SEOUL, March 16 North Korea fired 25 short-range
rockets into the sea off the east of the Korean peninsula on
Sunday, an unusually large number but they were obsolete
weapons, probably 40 years old, South Korea's Defence Ministry
said.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported that the
North had fired 10 rockets that flew 70 km (45 miles) before
splashing into the sea.
North Korea is not banned from short-range missile launches
under U.N. sanctions and frequently tests its arsenal.
South Korea's Defence Ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said
it was likely because of the age of the rockets that the North
fired a barrage of them in one day, and they were hardly the
destructive weapons that they may have been in the 1960s.
"But there's no question in our view that it's a provocative
action and a show of force that they fired that many," Kim said,
adding the North had put aircrafts and vessels that may have
been in the area in grave danger by issuing no advance warning.
The U.S. State Department said it was closely monitoring the
situation after the reports of the missile firing.
"We once again call on North Korea to refrain from
provocative actions that aggravate tensions," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a brief statement.
The North has toned down its bellicose rhetoric towards the
South, although it has denounced annual joint U.S.-South Korean
military exercises that are currently taking place.
It undertook a series of short-range missile launches
earlier this month as the joint exercises, which North Korea
views as a threat to its security, started.
In early 2013, North Korea conducted its third nuclear
weapons test, having successfully launched a long-range rocket
in 2012 that critics say was aimed at proving technology for an
intercontinental ballistic missile.
Both of those are banned under U.N. sanctions.
