TOKYO Nov 23 North Korea, under heavy U.N.
sanctions for its nuclear weapons programme, could be preparing
a long-range ballistic missile test, a Japanese newspaper said
on Friday, citing officials who have seen U.S. intelligence
analysis.
The report comes just weeks before South Korea's Dec. 19
presidential election in which how to handle North Korea is a
major campaign issue. The isolated North has for years tried to
influence major events in the South by waging propaganda or
armed attacks.
North and South Korea have been technically at war since
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, and
regional powers have for years been trying to rein in the
North's nuclear programme.
"The United States has detected moves that are seen as
preparation by North Korea for a long-range missile launch,
which could take place as early as this month," the Asahi daily
said citing unnamed government officials.
The United States traditionally shares such information with
its two allies in the region, South Korea and Japan.
North Korea is believed to be developing a long-range
ballistic missile with a range of up to 6,700 km (4,200 miles)
aimed at hitting the continental United States but the last two
rocket test launches failed.
In April, under its new leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea
launched a rocket that flew just a few minutes covering a little
over 100 km (60 miles) before crashing into the sea between
South Korea and China.
North Korea has said the April launch was aimed at putting a
scientific satellite into orbit.
Regional powers trying to stop North Korea's arms programme
believe Pyongyang is using rocket launches to perfect technology
to build a missile arsenal capable of delivering a nuclear
warhead to the United States.
North Korea is under U.N. sanctions that ban trading in
missile or nuclear technology that have driven its already dire
economy deeper in trouble but cutting off what was once a
lucrative source of hard cash.
An official at South Korea's office of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff declined to confirm what movements had been detected at
the missile site, Tongchang-ri, on North Korea's west coast near
China but said it was monitoring developments.
