By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, July 12 In May this year, a North Korean
defector in her 40s took a call from an unknown number at her
office in the South Korean capital Seoul.
It was from her brother, who she had not seen for more than
a decade, calling illegally from North Korea after tracking her
down.
He was speaking from a remote mountainside near the border
with China, and was in dire need of money to help treat another
sister's late stage cancer, she said.
Accompanied by a Chinese broker, the brother had spent five
hours climbing up the mountain, avoiding North Korean security
and desperately searching for a signal on a Chinese mobile
telephone. Contact with anyone in the South is punishable by
death in North Korea, one of the world's most isolated states.
The broker was part of a growing group of people, mostly
Chinese of Korean descent, who use ties on both sides of the
border to funnel money to the North, an illegal and highly
dangerous operation.
At first, the defector in the South suspected a trick and
demanded the caller answer a question that only her brother
could know the answer to.
"I asked him to tell me the name of the train station where
we were separated. I am now 40 and we were separated when I was
26," she said, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals
against her family. "Then he said he needed money."
Next morning, she wired 15,000 yuan ($2,400) to the broker's
account at a bank in China, near the border. His wife confirmed
receipt of the funds, informed her husband, and the defector's
brother got money in North Korea, a state where the average
income is estimated at just $1,200 a year.
Brokers typically charge up to 30 percent fees for such
transactions, but by and large, they work well.
"I heard it only took 15 minutes for my brother to get the
money (after funds were wired)," said the defector, who is
officially listed as dead in North Korea. "Two days later, my
brother called me back saying 'Thank you. We will spend your
money wisely'."
The woman is one of the 23,000 defectors living in South
Korea, with which the North remains technically at war after an
armistice ended the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Some 70 percent send money home to the country they fled,
says the Organization for One Korea, a South Korean support and
research institute on North Korean defectors. Annual flows are
estimated at $10 million a year as defectors try to help out
families in a country where many are malnourished and lack
access to basic healthcare.
CHINA CONNECTION
Most of the funds flow through China, North Korea's main
diplomatic ally and trading partner. With North and South Korea
divided by a demilitarised zone, China provides the only land
entry into the isolated nation other than a little-used
crossing into remote eastern Russia.
There is a two million strong ethnic Korean population in
the Chinese provinces near the border and that generally
provides the entry point for the southern money, defectors in
Seoul said.
Incoming funds from South Korea have become so significant
that they have been dubbed the "Mount Halla Stream", named after
the tallest mountain in South Korea, said Kang Cheol-hwan, the
author of "The Aquariums of Pyongyang," a survivor's account of
North Korean gulags.
This has helped offset a decline in funds from ethnic
Koreans living in Japan that dominated in the mid-1980s and was
known as the "Mount Fuji Stream".
"In the past, pro-Pyongyang people in Japan and some Korean
Americans sent money but they grew old and strong sanctions from
Japan also took a toll. So the generation providing remittances
has changed and it is now the defectors in South Korea who are
doing it," said Kang.
Kang declined to comment whether he too sends money home.
Not much is known about how the average North Korean copes,
but the country is one of the poorest in the world.
Its leadership is believed to live a life of luxury - former
leader Kim Jong-il's Japanese chef said he had a taste for fresh
sushi, caviar and fine French wines and cognac - but a recent
United Nations report classified 7.2 million of the 24 million
population as "chronic poor" and said one in three children were
stunted due to poor nutrition.
Little appears to have changed under new ruler Kim Jong-un,
a heavily built man believed to be in his late 20s who appears
to be following his father Kim Jong-il's "military first" policy
since he took power last December.
North Korea's 1.2 million strong military chews up a quarter
of gross national product, according to U.S. State Department
estimates and a recent report by the South Korean central bank
estimated gross national income per capita there at just $1,200
a year, five percent of that of the affluent South.
A NEW CLASS
Another defector from the North, surnamed Lee, who is
studying Chinese at a university in Seoul as well as working two
jobs to pay her way, told Reuters she wired $4,000 last year to
help cover her sister's medical bills in the North. She also
sends $1,000 once or twice a year to help support her sister's
business.
"The economic prosperity my sister enjoys there comes from
my money and my remittances. She started a business in a private
market thanks to them," said Lee, now in her senior year at
college.
Like other defectors, she declined to be more precisely
identified for fear of reprisals against her family in a country
where entire families are often sent to gulags for crimes
against the state.
The North's economy has not recovered from a devastating
famine in the 1990s that killed an estimated 800,000 to 1.5
million people or from the collapse of the Soviet Union, a
military and economic backer of the Pyongyang regime during the
Cold War.
But such is the flow of funds from defectors that it has
created a new class in the North, one that is no longer
dependent on the Kim family and its clans or on paychecks from
the country's moribund state-owned enterprises, which in many
cases have stopped.
"They are the new rich. I think those who left North Korea
and now live in South Korea outnumber the established wealthy
class in the North," a third defector surnamed Im told Reuters.
"They are the invisible rich. Everyone knows who receives
money from South Korea but no one openly talks about it," said
Im, who also requested to be known by one name so she and her
family could not be identified.
She said she sent about 3 million won ($2,600) last year to
her parents.
While South Korea requires its citizens to get government
permission to visit the North, which is rarely granted, there is
little it can do to staunch the money flows.
Some of the money is used to buy off North Korean officials,
many of whom are no better off than their civilian counterparts.
"Incoming money from the South is like honey," said An
Kyeong-soo, a researcher at the Database Center for North Korean
Human Rights, a group in South Korea that studies defectors'
remittances.
"When this honey drops into someone's house, it is like a
swarm with lots of officials wanting to eat some of it, like
hungry ants."
With few signs of change in a country that, according to a
2011 United Nations assessment of its economic prospects, faces
a challenge to "restore the economy to the level attained before
1990", North Koreans outside the ruling clique will likely
remain dependent on their southern relatives.
"Isn't it good that South Korea's money can help North
Koreans? What we are sending goes to its people, not the
regime," said Im, who is now married to a South Korean.