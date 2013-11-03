SEOUL Nov 4 In a dimly-lit Pyongyang toyshop
packed with Mickey Mouse picture frames and plastic handguns, a
basketball sells for 46,000 Korean People's Won - close to $500
at North Korea's centrally planned exchange rate.
Luckily, for young North Koreans looking to shoot hoops with
Dennis Rodman, the new friend of leader Kim Jong Un, the
Chinese-made ball actually costs a little less than $6 based on
black market rates.
Once reserved for official exchange only in zones aimed at
attracting foreign investment, and in illegal underground market
deals elsewhere, black market rates are being used more
frequently and openly in North Korean cities.
Publicly advertised prices at rates close to the market rate
- around 8,000 won to the dollar versus the official rate of 96
- could signal Pyongyang is trying to marketise its centrally
planned economy and allow a burgeoning "grey market" to thrive.
This could boost growth and capture more of the dollars and
Chinese yuan circulating widely so that North Korea can pay for
imports of oil and food.
Unofficial market rates could become more widespread
following an announcement last month of 14 new special economic
zones (SEZs) aimed at kickstarting a moribund economy where
output is just one fortieth of wealthier South Korea's. A
spokesperson for the Korea Economic Development Association, a
local organisation tasked with communicating policy in the new
SEZs, told Reuters that exchange rates in the new zones are to
be "fixed according to (local) market rates."
"The official rate for the won is like a placeholder," said
Matthew Reichel, director of the Pyongyang Project, a Canadian
NGO that organises academic exchanges with North Korea. "We all
know that the value of the won is not this."
UNDER STRAIN
An estimated 90 percent of economic transactions along North
Korea's border with China are in yuan, an embarrassment for a
country whose policy stresses economic independence, and
something that reduces the grip that authorities attempt to
exercise over its people and economy.
Pyongyang does not publish economic data, but is believed to
have run a sizeable current account deficit for years, straining
its ability to pay for imports in hard currency.
An attempt in 2009 to revalue the won and confiscate private
foreign currency savings prompted protests from market traders
and forced a rare policy reversal and public apology from state
officials.
"Due to its lack of foreign currency, the North Korean
government will have to tolerate black market rates, even if it
has difficulty in officially recognising them," said Cho
Bong-hyun, a North Korea economics expert at the IBK Economic
Research Institute in Seoul.
Others have gone down this route before.
"This is comparable to Cuba, which implements a dual
currency system between convertible pesos and national pesos,
and Myanmar, which for years refused to recognize the black
market value of the kyat until it became completely
uncontrollable," said Reichel at the Pyongyang Project.
GOING UNDERGROUND
Not only does North Korea not provide official data on its
economy, but when things are actually paid for using the
official rate, the maths don't add up.
Pyongyang's two-line metro system, which only accepts won,
is one of the world's cheapest at just 5 won a ticket. However,
the equivalent grey market value is so small that no single coin
in any currency is small enough to cover it.
State salaries are also paid according to official rates,
meaning the 6,000 won a month paid to a civil servant only just
covers the cost of a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.
The difference in official salaries and unofficial prices is
made up from an economy that, despite government restrictions,
has become increasingly marketised.
Even workers with stable jobs in Pyongyang are tasked with
extra money-making activities. Women in particular, less bound
by obligations to work state-controlled jobs, dominate North
Korea's countless urban and rural marketplaces.
While low-end goods and services are increasingly expressed
according to grey market rates, transactions at more expensive
shops are usually priced using the official rate, but conducted
in dollars or yuan.
The Chongjon Sunrise Supermarket in central Pyongyang sells
Hershey's chocolate bars at 150 won and, for the ambassadors in
town, boxes of Ferrero Rocher at 1,850 won - the low prices
indicate the vendor expects to be paid in foreign currency, not
won.
Reichel said that when he once teasingly tried to pay for
his midnight snacks with a couple of crumpled North Korean won
banknotes, the shop assistant smiled patiently, and politely
asked for dollars. At grey market rates, the assistant would
have had to accept an armful of 5,000 won notes, the largest
denomination, for the 160,000 won the chocolates cost.
"Black market rates are set by larger scale currency traders
working in major urban areas," said Christopher Green of the
Daily NK, a website that tracks black market rates in North
Korea.
TOUGH CHOICES
Kim Jong Un, the third of his line to rule impoverished
North Korea, has repeatedly pledged that austerity is over.
The North experienced a famine in the mid-1990s and its
economy was hurt by the collapse of the Soviet Union that
propped it up in a Cold War battle for supremacy in Asia.
Trading partners such as China and Russia now insist on
being paid in hard currency, draining reserves.
Stacked up against South Korea, whose economy it once
outmuscled, and China, which has gone from failed
collectivisation to the world's second-largest economy,
Pyongyang faces some tough choices.
Economic reform and freer markets could accelerate the
growth of a middle class that is not beholden to Kim and the
dynastic rule of his father and grandfather.
One step would be to broaden out the number of institutions
like the Golden Triangle Bank in the Rason Special Economic Zone
which regularly advertises rates for the euro, dollar, yuan, yen
and rouble that no longer reflect the official policy rate.
"There are people who are trying to push for some sort of
policy implementation," said Reichel. "But we won't start to see
sustainable economic development until the government accepts
their currency system does not work in the long term, and
continuing with this idea of a state-provided salary is futile."
"At this stage, it's still like cowboys and capitalism."