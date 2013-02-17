(Repeats from Saturday, no changes to text)
By Jack Kim and Louis Charbonneau
SEOUL/UNITED NATIONS Feb 16 Kim Kwang-jin says
that when he worked for North Korea's state insurance company in
Singapore in 2003, he stuffed $20 million into two suitcases one
day and sent it to Pyongyang as a special gift for then leader
Kim Jong-il.
He received a medal for that, Kim Kwang-jin said.
North Korea, sanctioned by the United States since the 1950s
and later by the United Nations after its nuclear tests, has
been shuffling money for decades from illicit drugs, arms and
financial scams and is now more expert at hiding it to fund its
weapons programmes and its leaders' opulent lifestyles.
"There is tremendous difficulty identifying bank accounts,"
said a South Korean government source who is directly involved
in yet another sanctions push in the U.N. Security Council after
the North conducted a third nuclear test this week.
A source who has access to the top levels of government in
both North Korea and China, its only major ally, told Reuters
that Pyongyang was not afraid of sanctions and was considering
two more nuclear tests and a rocket launch this year.
"It is confident agricultural and economic reforms will
boost grain harvests this year, reducing its food reliance on
China," said the source.
With limited trade and natural resources, Pyongyang's
revenues are heavily reliant on money-making scams ranging from
fake $100 bills to arms sales and drugs money, according to
reports by the U.S. government. Some diplomats and officials
call it "The Soprano State" after the U.S. television series.
In 2005, $25 million of the regime's cash was frozen at
Macau-based Banco Delta Asia, which was designated a "primary
money laundering concern" by the U.S. Treasury.
That case stands as practically the only public success in
seizing funds from the isolated country that is now led by
30-year-old Kim Jong-un, the third of the Kim dynasty to rule.
The $25 million was released after protracted negotiations
led by Kim Kye-gwan, the North's long-standing negotiator with
the United States, and U.S. envoy Christopher Hill, officials
present at the talks said.
Pyongyang has learned from that episode and buried its funds
even deeper, said the South Korean official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
"The bank accounts are split up a lot," the official said,
meaning the money is divided into small amounts so that a freeze
on one account would not greatly affect the total.
The official has tried to identify North Korean funds for
years and was involved in previous sanctions pushes, although he
said that identifying accounts and transactions was near
impossible because of the use of fake names.
THE INSURANCE SCAM
Kim Kwang-jin, now living as a defector in South Korea, said
the $20 million sent to Kim Jong-il in 2003 came from insurance
scams by Pyongyang's Korea National Insurance Corp (KNIC), which
exaggerated claims from re-insurers and underwriters for events
such as weather damage, ship and aircraft losses.
When contacted by Reuters by telephone and email, KNIC was
not immediately available for comment.
Kim Kwang-jin said the money from the scams he participated
in was funneled into what he termed North Korea's "royal court
fund" - money for Kim Jong-il and his inner circle.
"Kim Jong-il sent a letter of thanks to the people in my
company (KNIC). And some of us received presents like DVD
players and blankets. I later got a medal too," said the
46-year-old.
Unlike oil-exporting Iran, which is heavily sanctioned by
the United States and United Nations as well as others, North
Korea's puny $50 billion economy produces few goods other than
minerals and seafood sold to China. Its trade with China was put
by Beijing at $5.7 billion in 2011.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Center estimated in 2005 that North Korea may earn as much as
$500 million annually from counterfeiting, and another $100
million to $200 million annually from narcotics trafficking.
In just one known example of its role as a "narco-state", a
North Korean ship was raided by the Australian navy in 2003 and
found to be carrying $50 million worth of heroin, according to
the government in Canberra.
Kim Kwang-jin, who defected in 2003 with his family in
Singapore, estimated the Pyongyang "royal court" fund at $4.5
billion, of which $2 billion was inside North Korea, $2 billion
overseas and a further $500 million in the underground economy
of various countries. He said he derived the estimates from his
experience as a senior officer handling funds for North Korea.
It was not possible to verify Kim's estimate, although other
estimates made by defectors and academics are roughly similar.
The South Korean government source said that part of the new
sanctions regime would include trying to intercept shipments of
suitcases stuffed with cash to Pyongyang which enable North
Korea to evade sanctions on banks.
'BULK CASH' METHOD
North Korea often uses its diplomats and other officials to
ferry cash, according to Kim and other defectors and diplomats.
This method, called "bulk cash", is largely untraceable.
U.S. diplomats said new sanctions against North Korea that
the Security Council might consider could be to add more names
to a U.N. blacklist and measures similar to those in place for
Iran, which include a U.N. arms embargo, a variety of asset
freezes and a ban on some banking relations.
In addition, "you can strengthen the provisions to do with
enforcing embargoes, inspecting ships", said a senior U.N.
diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Ship inspections have been a feature of the North Korean
sanctions regime for a long time. Under a Security Council
resolution, U.N. member states can inspect North Korean sea, air
and land cargo, and seize and destroy any goods transported in
violation of sanctions imposed for its nuclear tests.
North Korean ships have been inspected in India, Thailand,
and the United Arab Emirates as well as on the high seas.
Another area where U.N. sanctions could be strengthened is
enforcement, especially in China, diplomats say. U.N. experts
who monitor sanctions violations have said Pyongyang regularly
flouts the sanctions, sometimes by shipping banned goods such as
weapons via China.
"If the Chinese would be willing to inspect half of what
goes through Dalian harbor, that would be big," said George
Lopez, a former U.N. North Korea sanctions monitor, now at
the University of Notre Dame.
China's central bank and foreign ministry did not respond to
requests for comment as it was the Lunar New Year holiday.
But the source with access to top officials in both
countries said China would again support U.N. sanctions,
although he declined to comment on what level of sanctions it
would be willing to endorse.
"There will be new sanctions which will be harsh. China is
likely to agree to it," he said, without elaborating.
He said however that Beijing would not cut food and fuel
supplies to North Korea, a measure that it reportedly took after
a previous nuclear test.
THE HONG KONG LINK
In January, the Security Council added a raft of companies
to a list of sanctioned entities in response to North Korea's
long-range rocket launch late last year, which violated a ban on
Pyongyang from developing missile or nuclear technology.
These included a company called Leader (Hong Kong)
International, listed with a Hong Kong address that was named as
a subsidiary of Korea Mining Development Corp., the country's
main arms dealer and exporter of ballistic missile technology,
according to the U.S. Treasury.
Checks by Reuters journalists at multiple addresses
associated with the company in China and Hong Kong turned up no
direct trace of the company or its managers.
Corporate records show the Hong Kong address for a similarly
named company, Leader (Hong Kong) International Trading Ltd, as
the same as that listed in the U.N. report, although the office
moved in 2007.
A Chinese public security branch office is situated at an
address listed for that company's director in Dalian, about 300
km (185 miles) from the North Korean border.
"Companies and individuals are using different names. China
may know, but wink at it," Kim, the defector, said.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Narae Kim in SEOUL;
James Pomfret in GUANGDONG; Grace Li and Anne Marie Roantree in
HONG KONG; Michael Martina in DALIAN; Paul Eckert in WASHINGTON;
Michelle Nichols at the UNITED NATIONS and Benjamin Kang Lim in
BEIJING; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan, Claudia Parsons and Mark Bendeich)