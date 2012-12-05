BRUSSELS Dec 5 NATO on Wednesday called on
North Korea to cancel plans for its second rocket launch of
2012, saying it would violate U.N. resolutions and could further
destabilise the Korean peninsula.
NATO ambassadors expressed "grave concern at North Korea's
declared intent to launch a rocket using ballistic missile
technology this month", an alliance statement said.
"Such an act would be in direct violation of United Nations
Security Council Resolutions 1718 and 1874. It would risk
exacerbating tensions in the region and further destabilising
the Korean peninsula," it said.
"We call on the North Korean authorities to meet their
obligations under international law and comply fully with the
will of the international community as expressed by the United
Nations Security Council and the moratorium on missile
launches," it said.
North Korea's state news agency announced the decision to
launch another space satellite on Saturday. Media reports say
North Korea told neighbours it would take a path similar to that
planned for a failed rocket launch in April.
Russia and China urged North Korea on Monday not to go ahead
with the planned rocket launch, with Moscow saying it would
violate restrictions imposed by the U.N. Security Council.