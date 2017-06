U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon talks during the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the high-level segment of the 18th session of the Conference of Parties (COP18) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Doha December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday condemned North Korea's nuclear test, saying it was "deplorable" that Pyongyang had defied international appeals to refrain from such provocative acts.

"The Secretary-General condemns the underground nuclear weapon test conducted by (North Korea) today," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky said in a statement. "It is a clear and grave violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions." (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)