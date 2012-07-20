SEOUL, July 20 North Korea said on Friday it was
being forced to "reexamine" its nuclear programme because of
fresh signs the United States remains hostile towards the
country, indicating it will step up defiant efforts to boost its
nuclear arsenal.
The new leadership of North Korea, headed by the third
generation of the Kim family, reinforced its control on the
reclusive state this week by further promoting its young leader
Jong-un and purging a top general who was seen as opposing his
reforms.
The North has denied in recent months that it was preparing
to conduct a third nuclear test, after a failed rocket launch
widely seen as a long-range missile test in disguise, which
effectively scrapped a deal on moratorium on such tests reached
with Washington in February.
"The consistent hostile policy towards the DPRK pursued by
the U.S. is giving rise to the evil cycle of confrontation and
tensions on the Korean Peninsula, making the prospect of
denuclearizing the peninsula all the more gloomy," the North's
unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
"The situation compels the DPRK to totally reexamine the
nuclear issue," the spokesman said in comments carried by the
official KCNA news agency.
"Without the U.S. fundamental repeal of its hostile policy
toward the DPRK first, it will be completely impossible to
settle the issue of ensuring the lasting peace and stability on
the Korean Peninsula."
North Korea this week accused the United States of
masterminding a sabotage on the statues of its dead leaders in
Pyongyang by sending a defector who had fled to the South back
into the country to destroy them.