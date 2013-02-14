WASHINGTON Feb 13 President Barack Obama spoke
to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday about North
Korea's nuclear test and reaffirmed U.S. commitments to Japan's
security, the White House said in a statement.
"They pledged to work closely together to seek significant
action at the United Nations Security Council and to cooperate
on measures aimed at impeding North Korea's nuclear and
ballistic missile programs," the White House said in a
statement.
"President Obama reaffirmed that the United States remains
steadfast in its defense commitments to Japan, including the
extended deterrence offered by the U.S. nuclear umbrella."
Obama told Abe he looked forward to in-depth discussions
with him during his visit to Washington later this month, the
White House said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Christopher Wilson)