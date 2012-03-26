SEOUL, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama issued a stern warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme on Monday, saying its provocations and pursuit of atomic weapons have undermined security.

"And know this - there will be no more rewards for provocations. Those days are over. This is the choice before you," he told students in Seoul ahead a global nuclear security summit. (Reporting by Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Nick Macfie)