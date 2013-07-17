SEOUL, July 18 North Korea demanded on Thursday
the release of its ship held in Panama with what appear to be
missile radar and other weapons loaded in Cuba, saying it was
sailing under a legitimate deal and calling the initial
suspicion of drugs on board "a fiction."
"The Panamanian investigation authorities rashly attacked
and detained the captain and crewmen of the ship on the plea of
'drug investigation' and searched its cargo but did not discover
any drug," North Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
"This cargo is nothing but aging weapons which are to send
back to Cuba after overhauling them according to a legitimate
contract," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the official
KCNA news agency.
"The Panamanian authorities should take a step to let the
apprehended crewmen and ship leave without delay."
Panamanian authorities seized the North Korean freighter and
found what appeared to be components for Soviet-era missile
radar system under sacks of brown sugar.
The ship was stopped last week as it headed into the Panama
Canal and authorities arrested the crew on Monday after finding
undeclared missile-shaped objects, a potential violation of U.N.
sanctions linked to the North's nuclear and missile programmes.
Panama said on Wednesday that it had asked the United
Nations to determine the legality of the cargo.
Cuba, which has close diplomatic ties with North Korea, said
the cargo contained "obsolete defensive weaponry" being sent
back to North Korea for repairs and included anti-aircraft
missile batteries, disassembled rockets and fighter jet parts.
Security experts said there was a possibility North Korea
was trying to import the equipment and the explanation about
repairing the items may be a disguise.
Britain's ambassador to the United Nations said the ship
appears to have violated U.N. arms embargo on North Korea.
North Korea has been under wide-ranging sanctions under
Security Council resolutions since 2006 that ban trade of most
types of weapons after conducting missile and nuclear tests in
defiance of international condemnation.
It tested a nuclear device for the third time in February
that led to the adoption of the latest Security Council
resolution that tightened the sanctions regime.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim)