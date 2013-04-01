Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile - USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday there would be strong and swift military response to any North Korean provocation without regard to political consequences, after Pyongyang said at the weekend it was entering a state of war with its rival.
"If there is any provocation against South Korea and its people, there should be a strong response in initial combat without any political considerations," Park told the minister of defence and its senior officials at a meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance)
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
COLOMBO A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors.