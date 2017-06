South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Barack Obama ahead of a bilateral meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul March 25, 2012 on the eve of the 2012 Seoul Nuclear Security Summit. REUTERS/Kim Jae-Hwan/Pool

SEOUL South Korean President Lee Myung-bak said on Sunday he agreed with his U.S. counterpart, Barack Obama, that any "provocation" by North Korea should be met with a firm response.

He was talking on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul.

Obama's visit comes amid rising concern over a planned North Korean rocket launch next month that threatens to derail a deal to resume U.S. food aid.

