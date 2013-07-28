By Se Young Lee
| PYONGYANG, July 28
PYONGYANG, July 28 North Korea's economy is
believed to be virtually lifeless after decades of
mismanagement, isolation and sanctions aimed at foiling its
nuclear ambitions but its showcase capital, Pyongyang, shows no
hint of calamity.
Secretive North Korea allowed in a large group of foreign
journalists last week to cover Saturday's lavish celebrations of
the 60th anniversary of the truce that ended the 1950-53 Korean
War, which North Korea says it won.
No expense seems to have been spared for monuments to the
conflict upon which the state was founded.
A cemetery for war dead unveiled at a ceremony on Thursday,
that leader Kim Jong-un presided over, looked immaculate, with
grave stones bearing portraits of the dead and images of the
medals they won.
A new war museum, opened to the public with much fanfare on
Saturday, boasts top-of-the line television displays and
elaborate recreations of battle sites.
A big statue of North Korea's founding father, Kim Il-sung,
grandfather of the current leader, looms over visitors to the
museum dedicated to the war South Koreans blame the elder Kim
for starting.
North Korean visitors took pictures with Japanese digital
cameras.
Government minders closely chaperoned the foreign
journalists throughout their stay and the visitors largely had
to rely on glimpses of Pyongyang from the press bus to get an
impression of life.
There is no hint of the numbing poverty, hunger and
repression that North Korean defectors say define life in the
countryside.
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency says in its global fact
book that North Korea's annual per capita income was $1,800 in
2011, in purchasing power terms, the 197th in the world and
about 5.5 percent that of South Korea.
A famine in the 1990s is estimated to have killed a million
people. More than one-quarter of children are chronically
malnourished, according to a U.N.-backed survey published in
March.
But none of that is evident in Pyongyang.
OLD CARS, LITTLE SHOPS
Residents, by definition regime loyalists because the
government decides who can live there, rely on a rusting cable
car system to get around. Long lines of people pack in at busy
times of day.
People walk a lot along the largely empty, well-swept
streets. In recent days, women held up parasols of different
colors to shade themselves from the summer sun.
Most cars are old European or Japanese models but there are
some newer ones including Toyota Land Cruisers, and
Mercedes-Benz and Audi sedans.
Perhaps surprisingly, a lot of little shops are scattered
across the city, in particular book and clothing stores. There
are also restaurants and tiny shops selling nothing but locally
produced soft drinks, in apple, grape and peach flavors.
Many people were sitting relaxing in the shade in squares
and along sidewalks. Some chatted on mobile phones.
Apartment blocks may look a bit run-down, just as in many
other Asian cities, but many residents had flower pots on their
balconies.
It is after sunset that North Korea's economic difficulties
are more evident.
Large parts of Pyongyang have no street lights, and
apparently a patchy electricity supply. Specks of light floating
in the darkness look like fireflies, but prove to be bicycle
lamps.
It goes without saying in the capital of one of the world's
most tightly controlled countries that there is no hint of any
unrest or frustration with the regime led by the 30-year-old
Kim.
"He has been in place for more than a year and a half now;
we see no sign of any dissent or opposition or internal
discomfort over his position as leader," one diplomat said of
the young leader.
While Kim has been more visible, especially over the past
week when he looked confident and relaxed presiding over the
anniversary celebrations, there is no indication of any change
in the policies set by his father and grandfather.
"There's been a change in style, but not substance," said
the diplomat, who declined to be identified.
(Editing by Robert Birsel and Choonsik Yoo)