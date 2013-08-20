GENEVA The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday to discuss the reunification of families on the divided Korean peninsula and other humanitarian issues, the agency said.

North Korea said on Sunday it had accepted a South Korean offer to hold talks on resuming reunions of families separated by the Korean War, three days after an overture by South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

North Korea and South Korea are technically still at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

"We reiterate ICRC willingness to offer our support in an advisory capacity for family reunifications. We have many years of experience working in this area," ICRC spokesman Ewan Watson said in Geneva.

Maurer, making the first visit in 21 years by an ICRC president to reclusive North Korea, will also go to South Korea from August 26-27 and hold talks with officials at the highest levels in both countries, the spokesman said.

"It would be fantastic if contact between separated family members was regular," Watson said. "We understand it runs into the thousands of separated family members who don't have contact with each other."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)